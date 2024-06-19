Pios roll to fifth straight victory, Hitmen rally to win on the road

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers and Horseheads Hitmen each picked up big wins.

The Pioneers bested Geneva 12-7, while the Hitmen rallied past Dansville 14-10 on Tuesday. In the PGCBL, Elmira earned their 5th straight victory behind an impressive showing at the plate. The Pios bats were led by Matthew Leahy and Brandon Doubek. Leahey went (4-4) with 3 RBI and a run. Doubek backed the effort, with 2 RBI and 2 runs.

Mike Geissler started for Elmira, tossing 8 strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work. Elmira grad Bryce Mashanic and Endicott’s Owen Hoyt handled the rest of the pitching duties, combing for an additional strikeout.

Elmira heads to Jamestown on Wednesday night, in search of a 6th straight win. The Pios take on the Tarp Skunks at 6:30 p.m.

In the NYCBL, the Hitmen returned to the win column. Horseheads trailed the Gliders 5-1 in the 1st inning, before tying the game in the top of the 2nd. Dansville pushed back to the lead in the bottom of the inning, but were then thwarted by 9 unanswered runs.

Horseheads bats were red hot in the game, being powered by 3 RBI days from Horseheads grad Matt Procopio and Lock Haven University’s Jake Ambrosio. Jason Smith added a 2-run home run to the effort.

Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard led the Hitmen on the mound, earning the win, and striking out 10.

Horseheads will look for their 5th win of the season on Wednesday, as they wrap up a 3-game road trip. The Hitmen are slated to take on Hornell at 7 p.m.

