Pios ride late rally past Auburn, Hitmen fall short on the road

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers are back in the win column.

The Elmira Pioneers scored 5 late runs to beat the Auburn Doubledays, on Friday. Former Pios head coach Dan Shwam managed his Doubledays to a 1-0 lead through the 7th inning. A 4th inning hit batsmen placed Auburn in the lead, before a 2 1/2 inning pitcher’s dual ensued. Auburn’s Derek Bolander and Elmira’s Garrett Rochon held each other’s squads off the board, with 10 total strikeouts from Bolander, and 6 from Rochon.

In the 7th, Evan Blanchard tied the game with an RBI-double, scoring Manuel Castro. In the top of the 8th, Elmira Notre Dame grad Owen Stewart entered the game and delivered a 1,2,3 inning for Elmira. In the bottom half, a pass ball scored Cooper Smith and Patrick Ward. With the lead, Camdin Jansen smacked a 2-RBI single to push the Pioneers’ advantage to 5-1. Stewart returned to the bump to close out the effort, striking out 2 batters, as a part of another 1,2,3 frame.

Elmira Notre Dame grad Owen Stewart closed out the Pios’ 5-1 win over Auburn, with 2 perfect innings, and 3 strikeouts.

On the stat sheet, Jansen and Ward led the Pios’ offense with 2 RBI each. Stewart locked down the victory, tossing 2 perfect frames from the mound. Elmira returns to action on Saturday, for a road contest in Newark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

In the NYCBL, the Horseheads Hitmen fell to Olean despite a late comeback effort. By the 6th inning of the road game, the Hitmen found themselves trailing 10-1. In the 7th, Haverling’s A.J. Brotz delivered a 3-run double to cut into the Oilers’ lead. One inning later, Horseheads’ offense would continue the onslaught. Elmira grad Ben Rhode and Elmira Notre Dame grad Logan Meisner each walked in a run with bases loaded.

In the next 2 at bats, Horseheads grad Matt Procopio drew a sac fly, cutting the Olean advantage to 3. Adam Birt followed Procopio, sneaking an RBI-single past 1st base. Despite 7 unanswered runs, the Hitmen bats fell silent in the 9th, allowing Olean to escape with the victory.

Horseheads will host Hornell on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with free admission for fans.

