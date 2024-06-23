Pios rally late to walk-off Newark

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers rallied for a 2nd straight win at home.

The Pioneers dropped an early lead, but rallied back to win on a walk-off over Newark 8-7, on Saturday. Following a roughly 1 1/2 hour weather delay, Elmira built a 5-0 lead through the 7th inning. The Pilots would respond in the bottom half of the frame, plating their 1st tally. Newark then exploded with 6 runs in the 8th.

The Pios would cut the deficit to 7-6 in the bottom of the frame, as Brandon Doubek turned in an RBI-groundout. In the 9th, a single from Max LaLime and a walk from Matthew Leahy put the Pioneers in position to get the win. Cooper Smith then stepped to the plate with 1 out and delivered. Smith blasted a double, scoring LaLime and Leahy, for a walk-off 2-RBI double

Pios standout, Cooper Smith runs out with a local Little Leaguer, prior to delivering a walk-off win.

Elmira will next hit the road, as they look for a 3rd straight win. The Pios battle Batavia on Sunday, at 4:05 p.m.

