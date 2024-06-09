Pios and Hitmen fall in Saturday games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers and Horseheads Hitmen each suffered setbacks on Saturday.

(Video Courtesy: Teamline.cc Genesee Rapids)

On Saturday night, the Elmira Pioneers returned home to Dunn Field, hosting the Newark Pilots. The Pios and Pilots battled through 4 scoreless innings, before crossing the plate. In the 5th, Elmira answered Newark’s opening run with Ayden Frey’s heads up baserunning, on a pass ball, and Max LaLime’s RBI-single. The Pilots responded with 4 runs over the next 2 innings, to seal the 5-2 win.

The Pios were led by Cooper Smith’s 2 hits and 3 stolen bases. Smith also pulled off an inning-ending diving catch in the 2nd. On the mound, Aiden Cook struck out 8 batters in 5 innings of work. Corning grad Larsen Burch tossed 2 relief innings, giving up 6 hits, and sitting down 1. Elmira College’s Erik Berkan closed out the Pios’ effort. The Williamson grad struck out 2, while not allowing a run or hit.

Elmira next hosts the Jamestown Tarp Skunks, this Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

In the NYCBL, the Horseheads Hitmen dropped a heartbreaker in Genesee 5-4. The Rapids held a 3-1 lead until the 7th. Horseheads grad Matt Procopio and Haverling’s A.J. Brotz delivered RBI-hits, to tie the game at 3. Procopio’s double and Brotz’s single, were thwarted by an RBI-sac fly from Austin Amburgey, in the bottom half. In the 8th, Horseheads grad Dom Russ blasted an RBI-triple to knot the score at 4 a piece. In the 9th, Genesee loaded the bases, before Amburgey was hit by a pitch. As a result, the game-winning run crossed the plate for the Rapids.

The Hitmen will host their home opener this Sunday. Horseheads welcomes Salamanca, for a double-header at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.