Pioneers start fall camp after heat delay

Aug. 10—The sweltering August heat delayed football practice late into the evening, but Stillwater High School managed to meet its goal of starting fall camp Monday.

Initially, coach Tucker Barnard intended for his team to begin at 4:30 p.m., break for meetings after an hour and return to the field for two and a half hours. With state heat acclimatization rules in place, the Pioneers moved their practice time to 6:30 p.m., but a heat index of 109 foiled that plan, too.

As the sun set over Pioneer Stadium and a breeze made the weather more bearable, practice finally commenced around 8 p.m.

Barnard started fall camp with a sense of optimism about the young talent stepping in for last year's star-studded senior class.

"It's kind of a new beginning," Barnard said. "We went through this time, this period of four years, probably, where we knew kind of where we were and what we had, and maybe even what our potential was.

"Right now, we've got a whole bunch of fresh faces, so it's kind of an exciting start. All these guys are getting their chance to do what they grew up dreaming about."

Barnard said the Pioneers had more success during 7-on-7 play this summer than they did during any other summer since he started coaching them. Monday, he finally got to see how their progress could carry into fall camp, but first, the heat index had to drop.

Barnard said his team has to follow district regulations regarding heat index, and his program relies on wet-bulb thermometer readings to see if it's is safe for the Pioneers to practice outside.

"Depending on where the numbers are, we may have to increase water breaks, shorten practice," Barnard said. "We may have to remove equipment like helmets and shoulder pads and things like that, but when it gets to that threshold number, which is where we were today, that threshold number was not even letting us come out and start."

Despite the delayed practice, Stillwater High has had more of a conventional summer schedule than it did last year during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Barnard is glad to have his team back together, though he said he is taking the Delta variant seriously. Regarding vaccination, he said individual families are making decisions about it, but he knows many of his players have a team mindset and don't want to be the reason someone else needs to quarantine.

"I think a lot of us, not just athletics, but in the school, we do want to do our part," Barnard said. "I know that we had a bunch of guys last year that were really cautious about what they were doing in their off time. ... I think that mentality is still there."

With this team focus, the Pioneers are expecting to showcase emerging talent across the field. Barnard said Holden Thompson will step into Qwontrel Walker's spot as the starting tailback, and starting quarterback Gage Gundy has impressed Barnard so far.

"We'll see what happens, but I'd say his potential is sky high," Barnard said.

Until then, Barnard and the Pioneers are figuring out ways to deal with the muggy summer weather. With a heat advisory Tuesday, he said he will likely start practice at 8 and go until 10 to avoid another delay.

"It cuts down on the amount of practice that we're gonna get," Barnard said. "But we don't really want to bring the guys up here for a bunch of extra time if we don't need to."