Pioneers, Cavs split Saturday twin bill

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum scored early and often against UVA Wise in Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader, before the Cavs rallied back to take a lower-scoring Game 2.

TU snapped a five-game losing skid in the early contest, scoring early and often in a 13-2 win.

Zane Keener led the way for the Pios, hitting 5-for-5 with four RBI and four runs scored. Ben Scartz, Murphy Flood and Jayden Singleton each chipped in a pair of RBI, as well.

Coller Elkins and Jaden Ruehling did the damage for the visiting Cavs, each driving in a run.

Brady Salyards (4-1) took the win for the Pioneers on the mound, allowing just two runs (1 ER) in 5.0 innings, while striking out eight batters.

Game 2 was won late by the visitors, 5-2, as they scored all of their runs in the final three frames.

Keener stayed hot for the home team, opening the game with a solo shot in the first. It took until the fifth inning for a Tyler Forbett RBI single and a Nick Badgett sac fly to put UVA Wise out ahead, 2-1.

Jake Weaver extended the lead with a solo shot in the sixth, as an RBI groundout from DJ Dickson made it a 5-1 edge in the seventh.

Murphy Flood managed an RBI groundout for the Pioneers in the final half inning to round out the scoring.

Ryan Whitson (1-1) took the win for the Cavs, allowing just one hit and no runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Tusculum (21-19, 15-11 SAC) will battled UVA Wise (12-29, 8-15 SAC) in a rubber match on Sunday at 1 p.m.

