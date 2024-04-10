Pioneers bring back familiar talent to roster

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers are gearing up for another big time summer.

We’re just under two months away from the Pioneers kicking off their season at Historic Dunn Field on Friday, May 31 at 6:35 pm vs. Batavia. Tuesday, the franchise announced three roster additions for the 2024 team who’s the defending Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) Western Division Champions.

All three have played for the Pioneers prior to this upcoming season. Back is outfielder Cooper Smith, a junior a Tuffts University. Also returning is pitcher Erik Berkan of Elmira College, who’s also a Williamson native. And the final returnee is Corning native and catcher Brodie Bartenstein.

“We’re very excited that the players will be arriving in less than two months,” Pioneers manager Andy Drum said. “I feel like we’ve built another very strong roster for this summer and we expect to compete for the West Division Championship once again.”

For Drum, the Elmira native, he believes this year’s team is shaping up to be solid as summer baseball heats up.

“We have a great mix of ball players from all levels of college baseball,” added Drum. “There will be some familiar faces from last year’s championship team like returning outfielder Cooper Smith (Tufts) and catcher Brodie Bartenstein (Washington & Jefferson) who will both be here for their third summer with Pioneers…and Pitcher Erik Berkan (Elmira College) is entering his second season with us.”

Fireworks will follow opening night on May 31 at Dunn Field. And, before the season begins, you can be a part of the annual Elmira Pioneers Hot Stove Dinner at The Clarion Inn with special guest Yankees great Bucky Dent on Friday, April 19. For tickets for the dinner and for more information on Pioneers tickets for this season call 607-734-2690.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.