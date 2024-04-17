Pioneers add eight to roster, Bucky Dent night hits Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers made some big roster moves on Tuesday for the upcoming summer season.

Elmira announced they have signed a total of eight new players for 2024 who will compete at Historic Dunn Field. The Pioneers open up the season on Friday, May 31 at home vs. Batavia at 6:30 pm with fireworks to follow the game.

Below, a list of each Pioneers signed and a special look the annual Pioneers Hot Stove Dinner with Yankees great Buck Dent which hits this Friday at 5:30 PM. at The Clarion Inn in Elmira.

An 11-year veteran of Major League Baseball, Dent went on to win two World Series’ to go along with World Series MVP in 1978. Dent also spent 10 years as an assistant coach and was the New York Yankees Manager from 1989-90. Tickets are on sale now start at just $50 for the meet-and-greet and Hot Stove Dinner. Call 607-734-2690 or email General Manager Marc Witt (mwitt.canusa@gmail.com) to reserve yours today.

Pioneers Eight Signees (Info courtesy of Elmira Pioneers)

Aiden Cook is a 6’3, 205-pound Freshman Left-Handed Pitcher at Xavier University. He currently has one appearance for the Musketeers, throwing 0.2 innings allowing one run on three hits, with a walk and two strikeouts. In high school for Penfield High, Cook threw 50.2 innings with a 2.90 earned run average.

Ayden Frey is a 5’10, 180-pound Freshman Infielder from the University of Delaware. Frey currently has 12 at bats, collecting four hits and scoring two runs. He has also walked once and struck out three times.

Bennett Shealor is a 6’1, 195-pound Sophomore Catcher from George Mason University. Last year he started 10 games for the Patriots and had a .205 batting average in 39 at bats. He had eight hits with four runs batted in, along with nine walks and 12 strikeouts.

Brandon Doubek is a 6’0, 205-pound Freshman Catcher from Lafayette College. He has started one game for the Leopards and has seven at bats. Doubek has three hits, two runs batted in, and three walks as a true freshman. He had a .462 batting average in his senior year at Columbia High School (N.J.).

Calvin Warrillow is a 6’4, 190-pound Freshman Outfielder from the College of William & Mary. He currently has three at bats with zero hits and a run batted in. He played for the Canadian Junior National Team and won gold at the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Evan Blanchard is a 5’8, 175-pound Sophomore Infielder from George Mason University. This season he’s started 12 games for the Patriots and has a .231 batting average, along with seven runs and four runs batted in. Last year as a true freshman he started in 23 games and hit .214 with 16 runs batted in.

Matthew Leahy is a 5’10, 150-pound Freshman Infielder from Rider University. This season he has started 19 of 23 games for the Broncs as a true freshman, and has a .270 batting average with 13 runs and 10 runs batted in. In high school he won the N.J. State Championship in 2023 in his last year at Gloucester Catholic.

Owen Hoyt is a 6’0, 190-pound Freshman Left-Handed Pitcher at UMass Lowell. Owen is a Southern Tier NY native attending Union Endicott High School.. He has pitched 1.2 innings this season in three appearances. He has allowed eight runs on four hits and five walks while striking out one. In high school at Union Endicott (N.Y.) he threw a no-hitter in both his junior and senior years.

