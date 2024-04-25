Pioneer math team wins conference math title for 20th straight year

Apr. 25—The Boston Celtics. UCONN women's basketball. Pioneer math.

Pioneer Jr./Sr. High School won the Hoosier North Academic Conference Math Contest on April 17, bringing their streak to 20 consecutive wins and 26 wins overall in the contest's 53 year history.

The current team members were not yet born when the streak began in 2004.

"The kids really buy into it," said Pioneer math teacher and team coach Darren McKaig. "They want to keep (the streak) going, too."

"It's a good feeling because we get to continue the legacy of the winning streak that started so long ago with people that most of us don't even know," said sophomore Hunter Bartling. "We are continuing that with all of our friends."

"We all take a lot of pride in it because it's been so long," said sophomore Mia McKaig, McKaig's daughter. "Everybody every year gets really excited and we all practice a lot. It's my favorite school day out of the entire year because I know it's important to the school and to the math program."

Miley Scott, a sophomore, added there is some stress as they prepare to continue the winning streak.

Students are tested in one of five categories: algebra I and II, geometry, pre-calculus and calculus. Pioneer finished in first place in algebra I and II and geometry.

Pioneer students Kaylee Funk won the Algebra I competition, Jo Alma won the geometry competition, Eli Guffey and Miley Scott tied for first place in the algebra II competition, Mia McKaig won the pre-calculus competition with a perfect score and Kiersten Nies won the calculus competition.

The competition is open to high school students and the occasional junior high student. The top five students in each math class are eligible to join the team.

"I do really love math but I love (the competition) so much because I'm very competitive," said the younger McKaig. "I like just going and hanging out with all of these people that I don't normally see. Seeing all these other people succeed, too, is really fun."

This year's competition took place at Caston. When the students arrived, they were treated to doughnuts and juice. They started testing at approximately 10 a.m. and had 90 minutes to complete it. While the teachers graded the tests, the students got to meet their fellow competitors, play games, talk and take a nap. On the trip home, the team stoped at Royal Center's Bob-O-Link drive-in for ice cream.

The competition began in 1971 as the Midwest Conference Math Contest. Beginning in 1983, Pioneer and Frontier dominated the competition. Pioneer won four out of five competitions from 1983 to 1988, with Frontier winning the 1987 contest.

From there, Frontier won eight straight titles.

Pioneer stopped the streak in 1997. McKaig was on that team. He felt the win propelled him to become a math teacher.

Frontier rebounded and took the next six championships before Pioneer won again in 2004. No other school has touched the conference math championship since then.

Pioneer now competes in the Hoosier North Conference and Frontier is in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, but Pioneer is still math champion.

Pioneer finished with a score of 1,571, outpacing LaVille which came in second with 1,283 points. Caston finished sixth with 1,025 points.

"We got one of the highest scores we've ever gotten," McKaig said. "People don't know how hard these kids actually work at it. They are working diligently and trying to figure out every problem. They don't want to leave any stone unturned because when they take the test, they want to have the opportunity to get them all right. The work ethic here, I think it's the culture of Pioneer."

Preparation for the competition began nearly two months beforehand. Bartling said patience with the process was important.

"It can get really stressful and then you start to get in your head and then you start thinking that you won't be able to do it and you start getting down on yourself," he said. "You have to be patient and calm yourself down. Especially when taking the test. When you don't know something, you can't stare at it for 10 minutes and think the solution will just come to you. It's not."

Scott added that responsibility is also key for team members.

"You have to take initiative to do all of these packets beforehand," she said. "You have to actually try to do them and make sure you can get the best score possible."

The younger McKaig said it also takes hard work. The more effort put into preparing usually means a better placing in the final results.

The elder McKaig was happy the competition continues today with 53 years of history behind it.

"Everyone is busy now," he said. "They are in sports, they are in (extracurricular activities). It's just really nice that we still have something like this. These kids make me extremely proud."