Pioneer Football League spring glance

(Stats Perform) - You may feel as though you know the outcome of the 2020 Pioneer Football League title race already.

It should seem that way considering San Diego has won six straight titles and eight of the last nine, and enters the season on a 37-game league winning streak - two shy of the FCS record.

But there are challenges ahead for the Toreros. They will have a different starting quarterback for the third consecutive season and many of the other PFL teams return experienced lineups to try to write a different storyline.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following is a look across the PFL with spring practices underway in college football:

---=

BUTLER

HEAD COACH: Jeff Voris (77-81, 14 seasons; 92-115 overall)

2019 RECORD: 3-9, 2-6 PFL (8th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 13 (8 offense/5 defense)

PRIORITIES: Build up the defensive front for improvement against the run. Groom a new place-kicker to replace four-year standout Drew Bevelhimer.

NOTABLE: The Bulldogs have failed to finish in the top half of the league over the last four seasons, but they could be much improved this year. They return an experienced offensive line, which features tackle Skyler Spetter, to set up quarterbacks Sam Brown and Nick Orlando. Defensively, the Bulldogs are reloading at linebacker and need a balanced effort following the loss of the team's top three tacklers. They will face DePauw - Voris' alma mater - on Sept. 12.

---=

DAVIDSON

HEAD COACH: Scott Abell (14-9, two seasons; 53-33 overall)

2019 RECORD: 8-4, 5-3 PFL (4th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (9 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Working on ball security after being on the negative side for a third straight season. Improvement on special teams.

NOTABLE: The Wildcats are coming off their first winning league record since 2007. Their highly productive offense is full of veteran players, including senior running back Wesley Dugger, who seeks a fourth straight 1,000-yard season. The defense has to replace more players, but it ranked No. 1 in the PFL in fewest yards and points allowed per game. Defensive end Harrison Hill's transfer to Cincinnati is tempered by the return of Chibuike Odo, who was sidelined by injuries for most of last season.

Story continues

---=

DAYTON

HEAD COACH: Rick Chamberlin (93-41, 12 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 8-3, 6-2 PFL (Tie/2nd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 13 (5 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Develop more of a pass rush (last year's leader, Zach Rumpke, managed only three sacks). Retool on the offensive line, where three players chose not to return as fifth-year seniors.

NOTABLE: Dayton features a tremendous trio in quarterback Jack Cook, all-purpose back Jake Chisholm and safety Brandon Easterling, but the Flyers lost excellent seniors, including All-America tight end Adam Trautman and all-league wide receiver Ryan Skibinski. Cook enters his third year as the starter on a team that led the FCS in points per game (42.5). Punting is a concern after the Flyers ranked last in the league in punting average and second to last in net average. Chamberlin is on pace to collect his 100th career win this season.

---=

DRAKE

HEAD COACH: Todd Stepsis (6-5, one season)

2019 RECORD: 6-5, 6-2 PFL (Tie/2nd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 17 (8 offense/9 defense)

PRIORITIES: Learning the new system under offensive coordinator Kirk Wherritt. Getting mentally tougher to battle San Diego, which has won the last five seasons by an average of 29.4 points.

NOTABLE: The Bulldogs boast the most returning starters in the league and expect to have a banner season. Running back Drew Lauer and tight end Devin Cates are key losses, but Cross Robinson and Caden Meis should split carries and wide receiver Shane Feller is ready to become the No. 1 option for rising sophomore quarterback Ian Corwin. Safety Will Warner seeks to build on his 15 career interceptions - the most among active FCS players.

---=

MARIST

HEAD COACH: Jim Parady (142-152-1, 28 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 4-7, 4-4 PFL (Tie/5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 11 (5 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Sort out the passing game following the losses of three starting wide receivers and the tight end. Figure out four new starters in the secondary for the team's 3-3-5 defensive unit.

NOTABLE: Better health is vital for the Red Foxes. Running back/kick returner Mekhai Johnson and linebacker Maliek Carr, who were limited to four games each because of injuries, are welcomed back to the lineup. The run game will be important while quarterback Austin Day tries to find new receivers. First-team all-league linebacker Grant Dixon and safety Kyle Fleitman are the key returnees on defense. Despite relative consistency, the Red Foxes have finished above fourth place only once in their first 11 seasons in the PFL (2013 co-title).

---=

MOREHEAD STATE

HEAD COACH: Rob Tenyer (30-50, seven seasons)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 3-5 PFL (7th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 13 (7 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Get stronger on the defensive line to take advantage of rising junior end Vaughan Taylor Jr. often drawing double teams. Get healthy in the secondary, where six players suffered season-ending injuries early on.

NOTABLE: The Eagles have only one winning season since 2007, but the pieces are in place for improvement. Mark Pappas, who was part of a two-quarterback system a year ago, gets a boost from the return of leading rusher Issiah Aguero and top receivers Landon Hurst and Ian Holder. The special teams are in good shape: Holder was the first-team All-PFL return specialist, while Andrew Foster led the league in punting average (41.6) and was reliable on field goals, including 6 of 6 between 40 and 49 yards.

---=

SAN DIEGO

HEAD COACH: Dale Lindsey (64-19, seven seasons)

2019 RECORD: 9-3, 8-0 PFL (1st)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (7 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Decide who's the starting quarterback between redshirt senior Mason Randall and redshirt junior Bryce Fledderman. Replace All-America wide receiver Michael Bandy as well as the production of Michael Armstead.

NOTABLE: USD took advantage of excellent weather - maybe the best in the FCS? - to hold an early spring game. The Toreros' experience in the trenches is exceptionally high as their offensive linemen have combined for 115 games in their careers and the defensive linemen 120 games. Opponents will find it hard to stop the running back trio of Joseph Binda Jr., Terrence Smith and Emilio Martinez, and Dalton Kincaid may be the best pass-catching tight end in the FCS. The defense was much-improved last season and returns All-PFL first-teamers Nick Friedel, a defensive end, and Kama Kamaka, a hybrid linebacker.

---=

STETSON

HEAD COACH: Roger Hughes (31-46, seven seasons; 78-98 overall)

2019 RECORD: 7-4, 4-4 PFL (Tie/5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (10 offense/5 defense)

PRIORITIES: The Hatters are replacing three starting linebackers. Finding playmaking receivers.

NOTABLE: Stetson has 15 wins the last two seasons after having 16 in its first five seasons since returning to football. The Hatters need to get bigger and stronger defensively following key losses. Junior quarterback Alex Piccirilli tops the depth chart in the offseason. Running back Jalen Leary, the PFL's 2019 offensive rookie of the year, is again the top offensive threat because the Hatters return all of their starters on the offensive line. Clutch kicker Jonny Messina, the school's all-time leading scorer, entered the transfer portal, as did punter Matias Gasc.

---=

VALPARAISO

HEAD COACH: Landon Fox (1-11, one season)

2019 RECORD: 1-11, 1-7 (Tie/9th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (7 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Starting over at running back. Improving in all aspects in Fox's second season.

NOTABLE: Fox wasn't hired until March 1 last year, so this is his first full offseason at Valpo. It's key for the Crusaders' struggling program to get bigger and stronger across the offensive and defensive lines. Former starting quarterback Jimmy Seewald is not returning for another season after two injury-plagued years, so rising senior Chris Duncan is entrenched as the starter. The key loss defensively is safety Jamari Booker.