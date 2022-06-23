Pioli shares his up-and-coming TE to watch in 2022
NFL Network's Scott Pioli shares his up-and-coming tight end to watch in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Houston Texans are staking their entire quarterback success upon second-year Davis Mills.
These rookies across the NFL could exceed expectations in Year 1 and make a significant impact this season.
Arch Manning's commitment to Texas is a boost to the Longhorns but his success isn't guaranteed when you look at the last 20 top QB recruits.
Kenny Pickett became the final 2022 first-round pick to sign after agreeing to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli is heading to Austin. He chose the Longhorns over Georgia and Alabama.
Team USA coach Anita Fuentes said lifeguards didn't react, so she jumped in to rescue the unconscious athlete at the bottom of the pool.
Steph Curry truly does not have an off switch.
With Arch Manning now off the board, where does Georgia turn next?
Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55. He was unique and beloved.
Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to the news that the Patriots are bringing back their classic red throwback uniforms.
NBA draft 2022 live updates, TV channel and more. Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons own top 5 picks.
Even one of the greatest shooters in NBA history struggles with the theme park basketball game.
USA TODAY Sports will recap the entire 2022 NBA draft with all 60 picks, plus pick-by-pick analysis on each of the first-round selections.
New overhead pictures show big changes could be coming to the famous par-5 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Club.
Brooks Koepka's four major trophies still shine sitting on his bookshelves. It's his reputation that has been tarnished.
Seattle not only has interest in Mayfield but is "open" to a contract extension with him if they make a deal:
Jon Cooper's comments ignited a controversy after Game 4.
The Steelers have their quarterback of the future under contract. Pittsburgh has signed first-round pick Kenny Pickett to his rookie deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Pickett was the 20th overall pick of this year’s draft and received a standard four-year deal. The Steelers will decide on his fifth-year option for 2026 in the spring [more]
Texas scored a huge commitment from Arch Manning today, and the Longhorns may just be getting started.