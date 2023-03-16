Pioli: Rodgers claiming he's the best Packer all-time 'bothered me a lot'
NFL Network's Scott Pioli: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers claiming he's the best Green Bay Packer all-time 'bothered me a lot'.
The 49ers did not tender restricted free agent Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. They instead signed the linebacker to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. It presumably was a more team-friendly deal. The 49ers signed Flannigan-Fowles as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2019. In 2022, he totaled 22 tackles, a tackle for a loss, [more]
There are reasons to doubt every contender not named Milwaukee entering the final few weeks of the season. Let's break down those issues and our confidence level in each of them.
Rodgers would have you believe he's oblivious and unaffected by the doubts and the drama. It's not true, and it's exactly what both he and his potential new team need as he turns 40 next season.
Northwestern's head football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, is amped for the NFL draft and wishes to see his player, Peter Skoronski, be taken by the Chicago Bears.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
Myles Jack‘s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last. The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap [more]
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.