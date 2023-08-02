Pioli: Ozzie Newsome deserves to be NFL's first-ever two-time HOF inductee
NFL Network's Scott Pioli says former Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome deserves to be NFL's first-ever two-time HOF inductee.
NFL Network's Scott Pioli says former Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome deserves to be NFL's first-ever two-time HOF inductee.
The Ravens will have a much different look this season.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski called the comments "insane."
"Any responsible business would address these matters directly, especially when it comes to the most important and valuable group within the business: the working athletes," the NFLPA's statement said.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
McMahon has been under investigation for allegedly paying hush money for alleged sexual misconduct during his time as CEO of WWE.
As in previous years, there are some teams who don't have an obvious No. 1 running back fantasy managers can draft. Jorge Martin looks to clarify these groups.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
The New York Jets legend was a force all over the defensive line.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy impact of the deadline, revealing which players saw their value rise or fall after the dust settled.
Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.
Following the MLB trade deadline passing, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer get together to recap the biggest moves and talk about which teams had the best (and worst) time reshaping their rosters for the playoff push.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
Framber Valdez needed just 93 pitches on Tuesday, the fourth-fewest needed in a no-hitter since 1901. "We have plans for this to be our best month and this is the way to start it off," manager Dusty Baker said.
Alyssa Thomas is the first player in WNBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles twice in a single season.
Few were as prepared as Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas.