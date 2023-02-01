Pioli: 'One of the things that gets overlooked' in Tom Brady's NFL career
NFL Network's Scott Pioli reflects on quarterback Tom Brady's NFL journey and the legacy he's left in the league.
With Tom Brady officially calling it quits on his NFL career Wednesday, it's worth wondering whether Patriots owner Robert Kraft will get his wish to have the GOAT sign a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot.
CBS Boston's Michael Hurley says that nobody will ever match Tom Brady's accomplishments on the football field.
It's a common cliche in sports to say we'll never see something again, but Brady — whose career can be broken down into three separate stretches that would be Hall of Fame-worthy — is a whole different beast.
Neither CBS Sports nor Tony Romo has commented on the social media fervor as of Tuesday morning.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ran Carthon came to the Titans in January after serving as an executive with the 49ers. Here's who he could replace Ryan Tannehill with in 2023.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
George Kittle, Mike McGlinchey and Jake Brendel defended Kyle Shanahan's play call on the play where Brock Purdy got hurt.
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
Tom Brady's decision to hang up his cleats doubtless triggers several near-term consequences. Nate Davis looks at winners and losers of announcement.
Another big NFL reporter believes the Bears will move forward with Justin Fields and try to move down in the 2023 NFL draft by trading the No. 1 pick.
The first college football transfer window has closed. Here's who loaded up on talent, and who lost out.
Brock Purdy said nothing has been decided on how to proceed after the quarterback sustained a serious elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game.
Jimmie Ward revealed the story of when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it crystal clear the 31-year-old defensive back had no other option than to play nickel in the 49ers' defense.
The second college football signing day ends the recruiting cycle for almost all of the elite prospects. A look at the top 10 classes this year.
This video shows a sweet interaction between Frank Clark and Andy Reid after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals.
The Big 12 released its long-anticipated 14-team schedule, which includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the SEC.
Duce Staley, who spent two years as Eagles running backs coach under offensive coordinator Frank Reich, is joining Reichs Carolina Panthers staff. By Reuben Frank