An incumbent Latin American broadcaster is about to get a new owner, as ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) announced Monday it has agreed to acquire Chilevision. The seller is the WarnerMedia unit of AT&T (NYSE: T), and the price was not made public. As its name implies, Chilevision is a free-to-air TV channel operator headquartered in, and concentrated on, the broadcast market in Chile.