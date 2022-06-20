Pioli: 'Dominant defense' needed for Denver to win AFC West

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Buccaneers signing of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on June 1 signaled the end of the line for Ndamukong Suh in Tampa. Indeed, that was Suh’s impression when he saw the news. “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture,” Suh said on ESPN on Monday, via Adam Schefter. Suh, 35, made clear [more]