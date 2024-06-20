Pioli among candidates for Al-Ittihad job as Gallardo fired

Former Milan coach Stefano Pioli is reportedly in negotiations with Al-Ittihad after Marcelo Gallardo was dismissed for a row with Karim Benzema.

The Saudi Pro League club fired Gallardo today with a stern statement after weeks of tension, even though he had only taken the job in November 2023.

President Louay Nazer said the coach made “significant mistakes by requesting the removal of Benzema, which is unacceptable. He is an essential part of Saudi Arabia’s and the club’s project.”

The Al-Ittihad chief also noted he had two or three options for a new coach and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Pioli is among them.

Pioli looking for next role after Milan

It remains to be seen if he will accept, as Pioli was learning English following the end of his five-year spell with Milan and was hoping for a Premier League call.

He was offered the job at Nottingham Forest, but is waiting for a more prestigious club to come forward.

There are suggestions Pioli would earn €10m per season with Al-Ittihad.

It is not all bad news for Gallardo, who is reportedly going to receive a €30m severance package.

Meanwhile, Milan star Rafael Leao is said to be the subject of a €100m offer from Al Hilal.