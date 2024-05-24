Pinto appointment confirmed by Bournemouth

[Getty Images]

Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Tiago Pinto as their president of football operations.

The 39-year-old will start next week and joins after spending the past three years at Roma as their general manager.

Speaking to the club's official website, Pinto said: "I'm very happy to be joining AFC Bournemouth during such an exciting time for the club.

“The vision laid out to me is something I can't wait to be a part of.

"I look forward to getting to work over the summer as we prepare for the new season."

Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley added: "Tiago arrives with great experience at some high-profile clubs already in his young career.

"Hiring somebody with his background reinforces the ambition that we have to succeed in the Premier League and in our multi-club project."