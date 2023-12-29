With Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami, Rutgers football can tout progress

NEW YORK – Rutgers really, really needed to beat Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl, and not just because of the optics.

So consider Trevor Yeboah-Kodie breaking through and blocking a punt that Timmy Ward recovered in the end zone with 5:06 left in the third quarter one of this season’s monumental moments.

Because you can push the program’s progress all you want. Even if there are signs of some, no one wants to hear it if you close the season riding a five-game losing streak. A four-game skid to close the regular season made it hard enough.

And after Miami shook off Rutgers’ first-half roundhouse punch and responded by scoring 17 unanswered points, the momentum shift was seismic after the special teams heroics put Rutgers back on top, 21-17.

The defense then stepped up with some big stops, including a third-down sack by Wesley Bailey, before a 40-yard Kyle Monangai run set up a touchdown that pushed the lead to 28-17 with 11:51 to play, setting the stage for a 31-24 victory.

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter chased by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

So while there were a host of positives associated with playing at Yankee Stadium, including all the pregame festivities around New York City, winning was incredibly important.

“A win here is very important. That’s nine months we get to live with that vibe,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. “I am really excited about where we’re headed now.

“It meant a lot. We dd it before but it doesn’t mean you can do it again. And the ‘it’ has changed. Just going to bowl games and winning bowls games, this is a step. Everybody wanted to be bowl eligible and then we lost four straight. I told them it is literally a mile-marker on the road to where we’re going. It’s not the ‘it.’ “

In the end, the Scarlet Knights did it with what has been the foundation of the rebuild during head coach Greg Schiano’s four seasons, including solid defense, a big-time running game and impactful special teams.

Sure, there’s a lot of work to be done. They still don’t throw the ball nearly well enough. But becoming bowl eligible for the first time in nine years was important. And it looks a whole lot better finishing with a 7-6 record, as opposed to a 6-7 mark, with a winning record, the first since 2014, checking another box.

Any of Schiano’s first three teams would have folded under the pressure Miami was applying. But the fact that the Scarlet Knights were able to respond in front of a mostly scarlet-clad crowd of 35,314 can serve as a springboard heading into a critically important offseason.

“The win today will have a huge impact,” said Monangai, who rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown, and is one of several key players who has said he will return next season. “Being able to get to 7-6, it isn’t the goal we set for ourselves in the preseason, but finishing over .500 is a big step for the program.

”To win the last game of the season is definitely something positive going into the offseason. – we’re taking steps in the right direction.”

Rutgers seemed to have a lot of advantages coming into what was essentially a home game, against a Miami team whose lineup had been riddled by defections, with third-string quarterback Jacurri Brown getting the start.

And when the Scarlet Knights raced out to a 14-0 midway through the second quarter, outgaining Miami 167-6 in yardage, it as a glimpse of what their best can look like.

This changes the vibe heading into the offseason, with the transfer portal now looming as another avenue to improve the roster heading into a wildly important 2024 campaign, that provides more opportunities without Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State looming.

“I think it’s the start. It’s not just the end of the 2023 season, it’s the beginning of the 2024 season, especially in this day and age,” Schiano said. “I think this will be great to fuel us in the wintertime and in the springtime to get ready for 2024. And we better be ready because we play in the best league in the country.

“There won’t be much of a break right now. We’ll have the transfer portal visitors next week, so I’m looking forward to relaxing a little tonight and getting back to New Jersey and setting up everything we have to do, but it sure is a lot more fun coming off a bowl championship.”

Ultimately, the win over Miami is the sustenance Rutgers desperately needed for the coming months. All while making the players and coaches hungry for more.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers football Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami looks like progress