Pinstripe Bowl sees Maryland, Virginia Tech rekindle ACC rivalry

A regional affair as Terps face Hokies in Pinstripe Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The college football season is over, and the focus shifts to the bowl games. The University of Maryland finished 6-6, with all its losses coming in conference play as the Terrapins went 3-6 against their Big Ten counterparts.

Nonetheless, Maryland’s six wins see it qualify for a bowl game and the Terps will be participating in the 2021 New Era Pinstripe Bowl on December 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.

Facing Maryland in New York will be the Virginia Tech Hokies with bragging rights on the line for thousands of DMV alums from both schools. Like Maryland, the Hokies finished with a 6-6 record and 4-4 in conference play for third in the ACC Coastal division.

“We are excited to be selected to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley in a statement. “Returning to postseason play is the next step in the upward trend of our program.

“I’m thrilled that our players, especially the seniors, will have the chance to play inside Yankee Stadium and experience all of the special events that come with a bowl trip. I’m also happy that our fans will have the chance to drive up to New York City and watch us take on Virginia Tech, a former ACC rival.”

The last time these two schools faced each other was in 2013, when Maryland was still in the ACC. The Terps will be looking to add to their 16-15 all-time record against the Hokies, who parted ways with head coach Justin Fuente in November and last week hired Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as their new head coach.