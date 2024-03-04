Pins to win: Elgin's Hallie Winslow takes girls wrestling regional championship Sunday

MARYSVILLE — Elgin's Hallie Winslow made her presence felt Sunday at Marysville.

The sophomore pinned her way to a regional wrestling championship at 120 pounds and a second straight state berth.

"Perseverance. Don’t give up," she said of how she navigated her way to a title.

Hallie Winslow's day explained

Winslow (25-3) started her day with a pin in 1:40 and followed it up with a pin in 34 seconds in the quarterfinals. She made the championship bout with a pin over 30-match winner Allison Schroeder of Gibsonburg in 3:16. In the finals, she was in the midst of a tight match with Jacee Altaffer (38-6) of Montpelier before turning her over for a pin in 3:42.

"When I was on my back, it would have been really easy to just say I qualified and move on, but I’m never satisfied," Winslow said. "It’s a saying I’ve heard my entire wrestling career: Always want more and you’re not finished. Last year when I got fourth (at the regional), I don’t want to say I gave up, but we were so happy that I qualified that we were thinking ahead too much. You’ve got to focus on the now. Never be satisfied."

That's how Winslow handled herself all day.

"It was nearly flawless with four pins right to a regional championship. You can’t ask for more," Elgin coach Levi Pasma said.

Elgin's Hallie Winslow gets ready to pin Jacee Altaffer of Montpelier during the 120-pound championship bout at the Marysville girls wrestling regional on Sunday.

RV's Riegel also advances

River Valley freshman Valerie Riegel (36-15) also made it out of the Marysville regional, finishing fourth at 110 pounds. She went 4-2 on the day.

"Val made it the hard way, too," RV coach Jason Nutbrown said. "Somehow we managed through it."

Two other Marion-area wrestlers placed Sunday at Marysville. RV senior Lennon Jester (28-21) was sixth at 130, while Marion Harding sophomore Sophie Holt (22-12) was also sixth at 125.

The top four in each weight class at the four regional meets around the state qualified for the state tournament which will be Friday through Sunday at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center.

River Valley's Valerie Riegel warms up for her final girls wrestling regional match at 110 pounds Sunday at Marysville.

Girls regional at Orange

Two area competitors escaped the girls wrestling regional tournament at Olentangy Orange on Sunday, and both were a part of the first girls state tourney at OSU last year.

Returning for Cardington is junior Cameron Sherman (23-5) at 170 pounds, while Highland sophomore Emma Bolton (29-12) is also state bound at 190. Both Morrow County standouts finished fourth on Sunday. No other area wrestlers placed in the top six at the Orange regional.

