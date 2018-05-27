Pinot suffering from lung infection

Rome (AFP) - French rider Thibaut Pinot has been discharged from hospital but is suffering from a lung inflammation, his Groupama-FDJ team said on Sunday.

"This is what explains his high fever during the stage (Saturday) while he didn't have one in the morning," the French team said.

Pinot saw his hopes of Giro d'Italia podium finish dashed on Saturday's penultimate stage.

The Frenchman began the stage in third overall, but suffered a spectacular collapse and later withdrew from the race.

The 27-year-old started the 12 km-long climb to the Saint-Pantaleon pass among the main peloton, but crested the summit 21 minutes later and finished the stage 45 minutes in arrears.

He spent the night under observation in hospital.