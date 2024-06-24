Pinnock’s Jamaica narrowly beaten in Copa America opener

Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock played the full 90 minutes as Jamaica lost 1-0 to Mexico in their Copa America opener at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Jamaica, ranked 38 places below Mexico, thought they had scored their first-ever Copa América goal when Michail Antonio headed home five minutes after the restart, but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Reggae Boyz goalkeeper Jahmali Waite made several fine saves in the second half before Gerardo Arteaga scored the decisive goal on 69 minutes, finding the back of the net with a thunderous strike.

On the left of a back three alongside Joel Latibeaudiere and Di'Shon Bernard, Pinnock made 49 passes – the most of any Jamaica player – and won three aerial duels.

Jamaica play Ecuador in Las Vegas on Wednesday 26 June in their second Group B fixture.

Elsewhere, on Thursday 20 June, Bees players were involved as England drew 1-1 with Denmark in Group C of Euro 2024.

Harry Kane gave the Three Lions an 18th-minute lead, but the Danes fought back and scored a deserved equaliser on 34 minutes: Morten Hjulmand beating Jordan Pickford from 25 yards.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Christian Nørgaard were second-half substitutes for Denmark, while Zanka and Mathias Jensen were unused. Ivan Toney, in the opposite dugout, also had a watching brief at Frankfurt Arena.

The next day, goalkeeper Mark Flekken was on the bench as Netherlands drew 0-0 with France.