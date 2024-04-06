'This is the pinnacle': How Steve Lutz's work ethic and family values landed him a dream job

Apr. 5—With Steve Lutz, there are two things in life that take priority over any hobby or task — family and hoops.

That's how it's always been.

Lutz, 51, was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. In a house consisting of his mom, his dad and his five other siblings, Lutz was the last to the party. He was the youngest of the bunch and his dad, Leroy, was 40-years old when Lutz was born.

Leroy was one of Lutz's first role models. He was a telephone line repairman, and Lutz says his father "never missed a day of work."

"He went in boots and jeans every single day, and when he came back at the end of the day, there was blood and sweat all over those," Lutz said. "I think that we've lost a little bit of that in today's society."

His father continued to do line work until Lutz was 23 years old and graduating from Texas Lutheran — right around the time he got his first break into the coaching world.

Hometown NAIA program, Incarnate Word, was the first stop, earning a position as graduate assistant two. The difference between graduate assistant one and two? One got $3,600 monthly on top of free tuition. The other got $2,000 monthly with no tuition coverage of any kind.

On his first day, Lutz recalls being knocked down several pegs before even picking up a clipboard or a marker.

"I walked into the office with my little backpack or whatever and some khaki shorts and a coaching shirt, thinking I was going to be the next Coach Iba or Coach Sutton," Lutz said.

That's definitely not what happened. UIW coach Danny Kaspar had other plans. When Lutz and his fellow assistant, current Ole Miss coach Chris Beard, arrived, they were met with a different task.

"There's a five-gallon bucket, a couple rollers and some paint brushes," Lutz said. "(Kaspar) says, 'Guys, paint the locker room. I'll come to get you at lunchtime when it's time to eat.'"

The then-22-year-old Lutz also needed a second job at the time. The food service industry filled that need. He would work Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with the occasional Sunday shift thrown in. Primarily as a host and a bartender, Lutz would bring in as much as $350 a night.

"I worked at Casa Rio down on the riverwalk, and then I moved to Bombay Bicycle Club," Lutz said.

That's the way it started, and Lutz credits the work of his father and the humble beginnings of his coaching career for his work ethic.

"I tried to keep that same mentality in everything that I do from that day 'til today," Lutz said.

In Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg's eyes, that led to a perfect culture fit.

Weiberg's keys to finding a coach

During Weiberg's meeting with the media on Thursday, he highlighted his three parameters for the search:

1. Prior head-coaching experience

2. Proven success as a head coach

3. A culture fit at Oklahoma State

"We found all of those things in Steve Lutz," Weiberg said.

Weiberg knew that Lutz was a great fit, but Lutz had to consult with his committee before accepting any job.

"I always prioritize my family in choosing any job," Lutz said.

And there's been plenty of jobs to consult over since his beginnings at Incarnate Word, Garden City Community College in Kansas, Stephen F. Austin, SMU and long stays at Creighton and Purdue. Twenty-six years after his first assistant coaching gig, Lutz finally broke into the head coaching ranks at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

"You have to bet on yourself, and you have to go be able to prove it, and that was the right time," Lutz said. "Especially for me because my daughter (Caroline) had graduated and went to college at Edwardsville playing soccer, and my mom was ill and she was declining. It allowed me to get back and be around my family and be with my mom for the last two years of her life. It was great timing."

When Lutz left Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to accept the Western Kentucky job 384 days ago, he didn't envision that he would leave Bowling Green, Kentucky, so quickly. However, it worked out nicely.

"I never moved my family to Kentucky," Lutz said. "I allowed my daughter (McKenna) to make a decision — if she wanted to stay and finish her senior year in Texas so that it wouldn't be her third high school."

Lutz married his wife, Shannon, in 2001 and has since had two daughters and a son. His oldest, daughter Caroline, is a junior at Purdue. She also works for the Purdue men's basketball team, meaning she made the trip to Phoenix for the Final Four.

His middle child, daughter McKenna, is graduating from high school in a month. After that, she will attend the University of Tennessee as a pre-med student. His son, Jackson, is 11 years old and attends Catholic school, just as Lutz did.

Growing up in a Catholic household, Lutz has already taken notice of the Catholic student center to the southeast of Gallagher-Iba Arena.

He's also taken notice of the Stillwater community as a whole in such a short time.

"This is home to me," Lutz said.

The obvious connection to the state of Texas has been highlighted time and time again, but Lutz also values his connection to Oklahoma.

"I think we're understating my Oklahoma roots, too," Lutz said. "I've recruited this region forever."

That really started during his time at Stephen F. Austin, especially with the recruitment and ultimate commitment of Percy Green. A native of Oklahoma City, Lutz labelled Green as "one of those program-changing players." Green chose SFA and Lutz, and that's where he spent the final two years of his playing career from 2001-02.

Lutz is ready for more of those recruiting challenges, but at a much higher scale.

"This is the pinnacle," Lutz said.

When honing in on Lutz, Weiberg reached out to every source he could find for intel. They all told him the same thing.

"Very hard worker, builds strong relationships with his players, relentless recruiter, very hard worker, and yes, I said that twice on purpose," Weiberg said. "Great respect from and well-liked by other coaches, well-connected around the country, especially in Texas, and a good basketball coach."

Lutz has grown in the coaching world alongside many prominent names. Chris Beard, Darian Devries and Micah Shrewsberry. All of them are now at Power Five schools.

"I knew my time would come," Lutz said. "I believe in the process. The process begins and ends with hard work."

If you'd have asked Lutz even a few years ago, he'd never believe that one day this would be his new reality.

"I'm a dreamer, but I'm not that big of a dreamer," he said.

Basketball has always been Steve Lutz's passion, but his priority to family and hard work are at the foundation of his character. Sounds a lot like the same foundation of his new university.

"You've gotta know where you fit, Lutz said. "That's who I am and that's why it's a natural fit."

Weiberg's keys to finding a coach During Weiberg's meeting with the media on Thursday, he highlighted his three parameters for the search: 1. Prior head-coaching experience 2. Proven success as a head coach 3. A culture fit at Oklahoma State "We found all of those things in Steve Lutz," Weiberg said.