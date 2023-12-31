After Pink and White championship heartbreak, Nixa wants to remember the feeling

Down three with less than 10 seconds on the clock, Nixa found an open shooter in the corner and the ball went off the side of the backboard. A furious nine-point comeback from the Lady Eagles would come up short.

Tears filled the eyes of the Nixa players as they accepted their second-place White Division trophy following a 44-41 defeat to Greenwood (Arkansas) at the 2023 Pink and White Tournament on Saturday night.

"They fight together," Nixa head coach Jenny Talbert said. "We have all 11 sticking together and they know we have big plans for this season. This might be a bump in the road but we're going to learn from it. We're going to grow from it."

Talbert, in her first year at Nixa after winning a state championship at Fair Grove last season, smiled and shook her head before walking into the locker room. She knew how much her girls wanted it.

The Nixa Lady Eagles against the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs of Arkansas in the White Division championship game of the Pink & White Tournament at O'Reilly Family Event Center on December 30th, 2023.

Down nine at halftime, the Lady Eagles charged back and took a 32-31 lead after a Kennedy Nash 3-pointer in the third. Neither team pulled away for the remainder of the contest.

Nixa junior Laila Grant got a layup to fall with about 30 seconds left to cut Greenwood's lead to one. After almost forcing a turnover, the Lady Eagles had to foul with 12.3 seconds left where Greenwood standout Anne Trusty, who finished the game with 14 points, made her free throws to go up by three.

The game ended with Nixa missing an open 3 in the corner. The comeback was too good to be true.

"They love to compete and they love to win," Talbert said. "I know they're sad right now and they're not happy but I like the fact that they're angry. They're mad about losing and that's going to make us better in the long run."

The Nixa Lady Eagles' Lilly Mahy reacts to her team's loss against the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs of Arkansas in the White Division championship game of the Pink & White Tournament at O'Reilly Family Event Center on December 30th, 2023.

The heartbreak will be the final feeling Nixa takes from what was a four-day run to be proud of and build upon heading into the remaining months of the season.

Nixa earned wins over area powerhouses like Marshfield and Strafford to make it to the White Division championship. The Lay Eagles already had marquee wins this season against the likes of Battle, West Plains, Grain Valley and others.

It's a team that could very well end up at the top of the Central Ozark Conference at the end of the season and, possibly, an extremely difficult Class 6 district that also features Kickapoo, Republic, Glendale and others.

The Lady Eagles are also in their early days under a new head coach who said she's learned something new about her players every day she's been around them.

The Nixa Lady Eagles against the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs of Arkansas in the White Division championship game of the Pink & White Tournament at O'Reilly Family Event Center on December 30th, 2023.

Her seniors, Lilly Mahy and Sadie Conway, have helped lead a young team with budding stars behind them. Grant has shown to have as much potential as anyone in the area to go along with up-and-comers like Nash, Addy Ruffin, Taylor Wood and others.

"It's easy to coach and it's fun to coach when kids just play so hard," Talbert said. "That's something you don't see at every school. I've been fortunate with these kids who love to fight and love to compete."

Before walking into the postgame locker room to address a team that was hurting, Talbert couldn't help but let out somewhat of a smile. She knows better days are ahead for one of the area's premier high school athletics programs.

Talbert then delivered a message to her team as it sets out to accomplish the bigger goals it has heading into the remainder of the season.

"I told them to remember this feeling," Talbert said. "Then it's just not letting it happen again. 'Let's grow from it and learn from it.'"

