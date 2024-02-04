Pink Sunday: Travis Lucas, Kaori Alexander win Donna Marathon in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH — The year Travis Lucas won his first Donna Marathon, he had to wait for officials to sort through scoring figures for several minutes before he could finally cheer his triumph.

So in his return to Northeast Florida's race to finish breast cancer, the Tampa resident made sure to leave no doubt in Jacksonville.

"This city has been so supportive," Lucas said. "It's been a dream come true."

Surrounded by pink balloons and pink streamers, and racing the morning's start under the pink skies of a near-fluorescent sunrise, Lucas repeated as men's champion and Kaori Alexander made her first trip to the First Coast a winner in the women's race to highlight Sunday's 17th annual run to raise funds for breast cancer research and support.

Runners cross the finish line at the Donna Marathon in Jacksonville Beach on Sunday morning.

Jacksonville's Sem Sultanov also completed a double to remember with his second major distance race in fewer than 24 hours, while the long-predicted rains largely stayed away until the race's closing stages. As recently as Friday night, the National Weather Service had predicted a 100 percent chance of rain.

The result: a festive day of pink over gray. For the event's largest field of runners since the coronavirus pandemic, and the first marathon since race founder Donna Deegan won election as mayor of Jacksonville last May, Sunday meant time to remember and time to celebrate.

"This is home for me," Deegan said. "I can't even tell you how much I enjoy being out there, soaking it all in. There's a lot on the plate these days, and this is just a way for me to let it all go."

LUCAS REPEATS IN MARATHON

Travis Lucas breaks the tape to win the men's marathon at the Donna Marathon in Jacksonville Beach on Sunday morning.

A year after a scoring error briefly jolted the first marathon win for Lucas in Jacksonville Beach, he got a chance to savor victory this time at the SeaWalk Pavilion finish line.

Not that he was certain until just before the end. For a while, Lucas was in the dark about his status as race leader because of a piece of inaccurate information — call it a little pink lie — from another runner in the field.

"The guy that I was running with the whole time, he said that he was running the full marathon, and then he turned and completed the half marathon," Lucas said. "So I knew that I had it in the bag, because I was all by myself when he made that turn."

Lucas, who earned his first-ever marathon victory at last year's Donna Marathon, set a new personal best at the distance in 2:29:17. He finished more than 10 minutes ahead of runner-up Daniel Erlandson of Jacksonville and former champion Marc Burget, who ran 2:41:59 at age 50.

"I had the community of Jacksonville supporting me the whole time, I had so much fun and I can't wait to do it again," said the 29-year-old, who also coaches the Hillsborough Harriers distance team.

Kaori Alexander grabs a water bottle after crossing the line to win the women's race at the Donna Marathon in Jacksonville Beach.

Alexander, a 43-year-old from Wellington in Palm Beach County, made it a Sunshine State sweep with her victory in the women's marathon.

Racing her fifth marathon but her first at the Beaches, Alexander pulled away in the closing miles to cross the line in 3:06.55. She placed just over a minute clear of Fernandina Beach's Cason Zylinski. Michelle Appel, from Westlake, Ohio, was another 13 minutes back.

"It was windy, but I tried my best," Alexander said. "It was amazing to race this one."

DOUBLE DUTY FOR MANDARIN'S SULTANOV

Sem Sultanov breaks the tape to win the men's half marathon at Sunday's Donna Marathon in Jacksonville Beach. The former UNF and Mandarin runner had also raced the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials on Saturday in Orlando.

Only 24 hours earlier, Sultanov had been running full speed ahead in Orlando, challenging the nation's long-distance kings at the Olympic marathon trials.

So why not add another 13.1 miles to the weekend?

The former University of North Florida and Mandarin High School distance runner did just that, winning the half-marathon at his first attempt with a time of 1:13:07. Jacksonville Beach's Wilson Haynes placed second, while James Hurley, part of a large contingent from the Army West Point Marathon Team, came in third.

Sultanov fell short of the United States Olympic marathon squad for Paris — Conner Mantz, Clayton Young and Leonard Korir, the latter two both Gate River Run champions in the past, placed first through third in Orlando. But Sultanov still ended the weekend a winner.

Runners watch the sunrise at SeaWalk Pavilion minutes before the start of Sunday's Donna Marathon in Jacksonville Beach.

"To be participating at Olympic Trials, and coming back home, then having a big race like this and getting first place, it's an unforgettable feeling," he said.

Winning the women's half marathon in 1:21:32 was Kelby Laughner of Indianapolis, who made the trip to Jacksonville to race alongside friends who had been competing in the Donna Marathon since its 2008 inception. Northeast Florida runners Amelia Bjornson and Rachel Bousquet placed second and third.

"I thought it would be a great trip to support the cause," said Laughner, 31. "It's been a great experience."

Kelby Laughner crosses the finish line to win the women's half marathon at the Donna Marathon in Jacksonville Beach.

The runners at the front of the field weren't the only story.

Although organizers were still tabulating complete results as of press time, race participation had already surpassed the 2023 tally of 2,812 for the marathon and half marathon.

That number included many cancer survivors and their families, as well as several current cancer patients who raced through the roads of Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach.

"Everybody's thanking you for running and holding up signs for their mother, their sister," Deegan said. "This race is so special because it means so much to the hearts of so many people."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Donna Marathon 2024: Travis Lucas, Kaori Alexander win in Jacksonville