Pining for EF Pro Cycling Pink POC Protection? Act Fast to Get Team Ventral Air MIPS Helmet

Do you have a proclivity for pink POCs? A predilection for pro replica protection for your head? POC has got you covered once again, with a limited edition of their popular vented Ventral Air MIPS helmet in 2024 season EF Education-EasyPost team livery. This lightweight, fully-vented road helmet is always a popular option, and cyclists just can’t seem to get enough of it in these bright limited editions…

POC Ventral Air MIPS helmet – EF Education-EasyPost Ltd. ed.

POC Ventral Air MIPS helmet 2024 EF Education-EasyPost team replica pink limited edition, top view

POC’s PR says they’ve released the 2024 team edition to “celebrate racing the first Grand Tour of the men’s World Tour season, the Giro d’Italia, and to meet the demands of a legion of the sport’s biggest fans“. Although interestingly, I haven’t seen any of the EF men racing in this helmet at the Giro. They’ve either picked the more closed and more aero Ventral or the lighter weight but less feature-packed Ventral Lite. Also curious not to see any at the Grand Tour in POC’s latest Procen Air. In fact, the last EF pro man I saw racing in the Ventral Air was Lachlan on a mountain bike at the Cape Epic.

POC Ventral Air MIPS helmet 2024 EF Education-EasyPost team replica pink limited edition, at E3-Harelbeke

“Dressed in pink, EF Education-EasyPost fans are more than just supporters; they are part of the team. Watch any race, and you will see roadsides littered with pink as they encourage the riders through all the ups and downs. And we wanted to meet their demands and give them even more reason and opportunity to feel a part of the team with the new 2024 season team edition, so they can show their support out on the road.” – Lina Elfstrand, Chief Marketing Officer at POC

“I’m happy we can offer our fans the opportunity to show their support out on the road with the latest team-edition helmet from POC. But it’s not just about wearing pink and supporting EF Education-EasyPost; with the team-edition helmets, our fans will also benefit from the exact same performance and protection our riders do.” – Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of EF Pro Cycling

Tech Details

POC Ventral Air MIPS helmet 2024 EF Education-EasyPost team replica pink limited edition, side view

The limited EF Education-EasyPost edition lid is a standard all-rounder POC Ventral Air MIPS helmet, just painted in the team’s pink team livery.

Structurally optimized helmet with precise ventilation ports and internal channels to control the air intake and release at both high and low speeds.

Extreme cooling and ventilation due to ports and innovative internal airflow design.

Unique design optimized with CFD testing for aerodynamic performance and minimal air turbulence.

MIPS Rotational Protection System.

High-performance EPS liner with targeted and optimized density to provide the ideal balance of low weight and crash protection.

Fully wrapped uni-body shell construction to increase safety and helmet integrity.

Light-weight size adjustment system for a personalized fit.

Easily adjustable precision straps anchored to the helmet liner for extra comfort and safety.

TwICEme – NFC Digital Medical ID chip.

Eye garage to keep your sunglasses securely in position when placed on the helmet.

Sizes – Small (50-56cm), Medium (54-59cm) & Large (56-61cm).

Weight – 230g CE (size M), 270g in CPSC & AS/NZS (size M).

POC Ventral Air EF edition – Pricing & availability

POC Ventral Air MIPS helmet 2024 EF Education-EasyPost team replica pink limited edition, front

This special edition Ventral Air EF helmet sells for $300 / 300€. That’s about forty bucks more than the standard edition Ventral Air MIPS. But the same price as the limited Alison Jackson EF Education-Cannondale edition Ventral Air that sold out back in April. This new EF men’s team replica helmet is available now to buy in shops and online, while supplies last.

POCsports.com

