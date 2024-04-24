Pinellas’ Johnny Newton grinds, grimaces his way atop NFL draft boards

With the NFL nudging toward an 18-game regular season, league employers now assess pain tolerance as carefully as physical upside, 40 times and film-study habits.

More than ever, the ability to grind and grimace through various maladies has evolved from priority to prerequisite — a criterion that bodes brightly for the first-round aspirations of Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton.

If the Clearwater Central Catholic alumnus isn’t the crown jewel of this draft, he’s the cast-iron cookware: durable, rugged and reliable. At some point midway through the 2023 season (he doesn’t know exactly when), the Illini team captain suffered a slight Jones fracture, between the base and middle part of his foot.

And few realized it. By season’s end, Newton had logged 749 snaps — most of any Football Bowl Subdivision defensive tackle — en route to being named a consensus first-team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Those 749 snaps were 73 more than any other Power Five defensive tackle.

“I was just grinding, man, grinding it out every day,” Newton told reporters in Champaign after his recent pro day. “I never wanted to (give) it attention. ... It was, like, sore every time I cut off of it, but I toughened it out, did what I had to do.”

As skill set goes, Newton — the fourth of five siblings to have starred for CCC — arrives at the draft with a burgeoning toolbox: quickness, agility, instinctiveness and elite hand usage. Illini coach Bret Bielema, whose past pupils include Canton-bound defensive end J.J. Watt, told Yahoo Sports last fall that Newton was the best defensive lineman he has ever coached.

“I’ve had a lot of really good players,” Bielema said. “I’ve been in the NFL. In the NFL, I graded film for three years. If I was sitting down to evaluate and grade Johnny and didn’t know who he was or anything about him, I would probably give him the highest-ranking (defensive) lineman grade I’ve ever given a player.”

Toss in the resilience factor, and Newton projects as one of the highest-drafted players ever to hail from a bay area high school.

Bielema said he never saw Newton check out of a drill — ever. Newton’s older brother, Jervon, said Johnny didn’t even tell anyone in the family about his foot injury this past fall.

“He never complained about pain or anything,” Jervon Newton said.

Even at the prep level, Newton learned to shed discomfort and double-teams with equal effectiveness. On the opening play of the Marauders’ preseason game his junior year, Newton — then a 245-pound tailback and defensive lineman — took a hard shot to the shin upon getting the handoff. He finished the game and remained in the lineup the next few weeks, though nagging pain lingered.

An X-ray midway through the season finally revealed a broken fibula. Newton missed two weeks before returning to help lead CCC to the Class 3A state semifinals.

“The non-weight-bearing bone was broken in about six different places,” Marauders coach Chris Harvey said. “And his leg was so thick that it kept the bone in place, to where when they would do ultrasound on it or deep-tissue massages, the muscle was so big you could never actually get to the bone itself. So, he played four weeks with a broken leg.”

Newton’s only noticeable concession to injury came this past winter. Still recovering from January surgery to repair the Jones fracture, he attended the NFL combine and interviewed with various teams but didn’t work out. At his pro day in Champaign early last week, he did lineman-centric drills but didn’t run a 40-yard dash.

“I only had 2½ weeks of full-speed training,” he said following that workout. “I knew it would be more important to do position work to the coaches than doing, like, a 40. I mean, they know I can move, and I’m pretty sure if I showed my speed throughout these position drills they could get a glimpse of what I’ve got.”

Game tape from the past four seasons offers far more than a glimpse, but a sprawling gaze at an agile 300-pounder who seemingly could flourish as a pure nose tackle in an odd-man front or a three-technique in a 4-3 alignment.

One of the most decorated defensive players in Illini history, Newton — a second-team All-American in 2022 — exits Illinois with 188 tackles and 28½ career tackles for loss. His 18 sacks are tied for the most by a defensive tackle in program history, and his 103 quarterback pressures over the last two years lead all major-college defensive tackles.

“I just feel like I’m a playmaker,” Newton said. “So, you can put me wherever.”

Anywhere except an injury list.

“He plays the game as a game, he has fun with it, but he’s played through some stuff,” Harvey said. “He did that again this year, and I guarantee you that whatever team picks him is going to get a kid that will continue to do that for the rest of his career.”

Is Newton the next first-rounder?

Former CCC two-way star Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton has a chance to join the fraternity of first-round picks from bay area high schools (Super Bowl era only). Players are listed with their high schools and colleges in parentheses.

2018: OT Isaiah Wynn, Lakewood (Georgia), Patriots, 23rd overall

2016: CB Vernon Hargreaves, Wharton (Florida), Bucs, 11th overall

2015: DE Dante Fowler, Lakewood (Florida), Jaguars, third overall

2015: WR Nelson Agholor, Berkeley Prep (USC), Eagles, 20th overall

2006: DT Brodrick Bunkley, Chamberlain (FSU), Eagles, 14th overall

2005: WR Mike Williams, Plant (USC), Lions, 10th overall

2004: WR Michael Jenkins, Leto (Ohio State), Falcons, 29th overall

2001: DT Ryan Pickett, Zephyrhills (Ohio State), Rams, 29th overall

1994: FB William Floyd, Lakewood (FSU), 49ers, 28th overall

1993: CB Tom Carter, Lakewood (Notre Dame), Redskins, 17th overall

1991: DT Ted Washington, Tampa Bay Tech (Louisville), 49ers, 25th overall

1987: DT Jerome Brown, Hernando (Miami), Eagles, ninth overall

1981: CB Ted Watts, Tarpon Springs (Texas Tech), Raiders, 21st overall

1979: DE Marty Lyons, St. Pete Catholic (Alabama), Jets, 14th overall

1972: QB John Reaves, Robinson (Florida), Eagles, 14th overall

1969: RB Larry Smith, Robinson (Florida), Rams, eighth overall

1968: C Forrest Blue, Chamberlain (Auburn), 49ers, 15th overall

