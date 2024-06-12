'Pinehurst as tough a course as I have ever seen'

MacIntyre's maiden PGA Tour win took him up to number 41 in the world ranking [Getty Images]

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre says this year's US Open host Pinehurst is "as tough a course as I have ever seen".

MacIntyre is in prime form after winning the Canadian Open two weeks ago - but he is expecting an exacting challenge from the fabled North Carolina course.

Only four players have finished under par in three previous US Opens held over the resort's Number Two course, not least because of the turtleback-shaped greens that reject anything other than an accurate approach.

"It's the green complexes. I've never played on greens that are 40 yards long but the space you can hit it into is maybe 15 yards," he told BBC Sport.

"Anything outside of the 15 yards runs off the green into sometimes hellish positions. It's about managing the ball and staying patient.

"But if it's tough for me it's tough for everyone. I just need a good attitude this week and see where I end up.

"It's a golf course that can beat you up, but it can also reward you."

MacIntyre has a new caddie, Mike Burrow, alongside him this week after his father's successful one-tournament stint as his bagman in Canada.

Dougie went back to his job as a greenkeeper at Glencruitten three days after the win at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, and his son also returned to Scotland to celebrate his first PGA Tour victory.

"It was my sixth week in a row and if I had played last week it would have been nine weeks in a row on tough golf courses," explained the 27-year-old.

"And I wanted to share something special with the people that really matter to me.

"When I'm on the road there are nice people but they don't care as much about me as my family and friends do.

"You don't win a lot and I wanted to celebrate it with the ones that have helped me get to where I've got to, and who really matter in life.

"So I spent some time with my family then on Friday night we had some friends and family at the golf course and had a few drinks."

The Ryder Cup player will tee off at 12:18 BST in the second round of the US Open on Friday - and that means he will be finished in time to watch Scotland's footballers open Euro 2024 against Germany.

"I was hoping I would get the draw I got. I've not checked the weather, I don't care about that... I just want to see the football game," MacIntyre added.

"We will grab a coffee after the round then sit in the house and cheer them on.

"Hopefully the boys can do an upset. They've got the players and the skill, it's just about executing.

"It's exciting for the whole country and to go back-to-back in Euros - we are starting to build momentum. It shows things are possible. So who knows what might happen."