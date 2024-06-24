Pinehurst No. 2 set to host two more championships, just days after U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2 set to host two more championships, just days after U.S. Open

Pinehurst Resort is set to host two more notable championships this month.

Just nine days after Bryson DeChambeau captured the 124th U.S. Open for his second major title, Pinehurst’s Nos. 2 and 8 courses will host the 124th North and South Amateur. The championship features stroke-play qualifying on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Round of 32 begins on Thursday. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Saturday. There will also be a women’s championship occurring concurrently on the same pair of courses.

Pinehurst No. 2 will host one stroke-play round for the men and women before hosting all of the match-play competition.

Kansas graduate Gunnar Broin, who tied for 70th at the U.S. Open, headlines the field for the Elite Amateur Series event. Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris, a Pinehurst resident, will also compete, as will Florida’s Ian Gilligan, North Carolina grad Peter Fountain, Arizona’s Tiger Christensen, Florida State’s Gray Albright, Virginia’s Josh Duangmanee, South Carolina’s Nathan Franks, Illinois’ Ryan Voois, Wake Forest’s Scotty Kennon, standout incoming freshmen Nicholas Gross (Alabama) and Ethan Paschal (North Carolina), and one of the country’s top juniors, Luke Colton. Valparaiso’s Anthony Delisanti, who topped Virginia’s Bryan Lee in a two-hole playoff to win the Northeast Amateur last weekend, is also in the field. Notable women’s competitors include Wake Forest’s Macy Pate, Tennessee’s Bailey Davis, Texas’ Bo Park and Arkansas’ Reagan Zibilski.

Recent winners of the North and South include Nick Dunlap (2023), Luke Clanton (2022), Louis Dobbelaar (2021) and Ty Strafaci (2020).

The Elite Amateur Series includes the Sunnehanna Amateur (won by), Northeast Amateur (won by Delisanti), North and South Amateur, Trans-Miss Amateur (July 9-12), Southern Amateur (July 17-20), Pacific Coast Amateur (July 23-26) and Western Amateur (July 29-Aug. 3). The top five finishers in the Elite Amateur Series receive some combination of exemptions into PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events, U.S. Open final qualifying and the U.S. Amateur.

There is also an Elite Amateur Series for women: Sea Island Women’s Amateur (won by Clemson’s Annabelle Pancake), Southwestern Women’s Amateur (won by Stanford incoming freshman Leigh Chien), North and South Women’s Amateur, Women’s Western Amateur (July 16-20) and Ladies National Amateur (July 23-25).