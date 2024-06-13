Pinehurst fans ready for glimpse of Tiger, top players as US Open gets underway

PINEHURST, NC – There’s no debating that the Pinehurst Resort is one of the most iconic places in American golf.

“Once you get here on the grounds it’s pretty awesome,” said Rob Snow, a golf fan who traveled from Raleigh to watch the tournament.

Pinehurst is credited as being the birthplace of American golf and is frequented by golfers from all over who make the pilgrimage to play the hallowed greens of course No. 2.

But this year Pinehurst looks a little different. This week the putter boy is surrounded by the pros for the 124th US Open. Of course with the world’s best come the crowds.

“Most of the top golfers are here so I’m here to see them all,” said Marshall Gore from Kannapolis.

Fans both young and old not only line the course, but also the driving range and putting green to catch a glimpse of their favorite golfers.

“Tiger Woods, Jordan Speith, and Bryson DeChambeau,” are the ones that young fan Landon Dickens said he’s most looking forward to seeing.

Yes, the world’s number one may be Scottie Scheffler, but the biggest draw is still Tiger.

“You don’t even have to say his last name, someone says Tiger, you’re like ‘Oh yeah, I know who he’s talking about’,” said Snow.

“He’s the reason why I love golf,” said Jamie Perry, who woke up early Monday morning and bought a ticket on a whim to watch Tiger’s practice round. “I’m kinda obsessed with Tiger.”

This year fans don’t just have to watch the pros play Pinehurst. They can try their game on a simulator inside the USGA museum, an experience located in the fan central zone.

“I (did) really good… I got some little bad swings, but I did awesome,” said Dickens.

“It’s a unique opportunity to get a chance to play a course you only wish you could play or if you have the proper finances to pay, but it’s awesome. I really like it,” said Jordan Dickens, Lawson’s father.

Inside the museum, there’s also a chance to walk through and learn the history of the U.S. Open and a hands-on opportunity to test your stroke with putters dating back to the first years of the Open. Of course, there’s also a massive merchandise tent with everything you could dream of to commemorate your experience at the U.S. Open. All-in-all though from watching the pros on the course to Fan Central coming to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst is about the lifelong memories you’ll make being here.

“I really can’t describe how awesome it is to be in my home area with my child getting to do the same thing that I got to do when I was a kid, so it’s cool,” said Dickens.

