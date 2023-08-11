'Pineapple' pushes Fever to victory over Lynx: 'It means stability, staying together.'

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever posted one of their most convincing victories of the season on Thursday night, taking down the Minnesota Lynx, 91-73.

This was Indiana’s second win over Minnesota (14-16) this season. The Fever are now 2-1 against the Lynx in 2023, with one more game against them on Sept. 10.

Before Thursday, the Fever had only won two games by more than 10 points: against the Mystics on June 12, 87-66, and at the Storm, 80-68, on June 22.

The Fever are now 8-22 in the 2023 season. Here are three observations from the victory

Thanks to pineapple, Indiana Fever lets go of little mistakes

For a lot of the season, Indiana was defined by little mistakes. The Fever would frequently let go of late leads for a close loss, including their loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

On Thursday, they put those little mistakes to bed — thanks to pineapple.

“We have a word now, as a team, called pineapple,” Kelsey Mitchell said. “It means stability, staying together. Teams make runs, stuff happens, but it’s still pineapple. For us, that was our mentality, in retrospect.”

The Lynx and Fever was a game of runs, as the Fever started the game on a 7-0 run and the Lynx came back to tie. The second quarter was more of the same, as Indiana led, 35-28, before Minnesota came back within two points, 35-33, The Fever extended the lead once again to halftime, where they led, 45-35.

“We know teams in this league are going to make runs, we know how great they are, we know how great these players are individually,” Mitchell said. “So for us, leaders like (Aliyah Boston), Emma Cannon telling us pineapple and stay in it, stuff is going to happen, we stayed in it for 40 minutes today.”

The second half is where the Fever started to dominate. Indiana led by 15 points with five minutes left in the third quarter against the Lynx, and this time, the Fever kept their lead. Indiana won the game by 17 points, their second-largest margin of victory of the season.

“If it works for them, pineapple, pineapple, pineapple,” head coach Christie Sides said. “... I’ll put pineapples in their lockers, whatever.”

'We’ve missed her for sure': Fever's NaLyssa Smith returns from injury after nine games

Offensive rebounding proves pivotal

Indiana’s offensive rebounding was essential on Thursday night. The Fever ended with 13 o-boards out of 39 total rebounds, compared to the Lynx’s 26-rebound total.

The Fever’s effort was punctuated by a five-offensive rebound effort at the end of the second quarter. While Indiana missed five straight shots, they kept pulling down the offensive rebounds and resetting the shot clock until Mitchell knocked down a 3-point shot with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.

“It was just being relentless on the boards,” Boston said. “We just crashed, the shots were rolling in and out, and then Kelsey finally closed it off with that 3-point shot.”

For Sides, it was a show that her team didn’t give up during adversity — something she’s seen too much this season.

“We were crashing — I’ll take it, whatever,” Sides said. “I’ll take the three at the end.”

Kristy Wallace steps up after a last-second scratch

A last-second nosebleed kept Lexie Hull out of the starting lineup on Thursday night — but she wasn’t hit in the face pregame.

While the second-year guard was announced to be in the starting lineup, Kristy Wallace started in her place at 7 p.m. as Hull was trying to stop the bleeding in the locker room. Hull, who broke her nose ahead of the All-Star break, missed two games with a broken nose in July. After the broken nose and subsequent surgery, she is more susceptible to random nose bleeds.

“I walked into the huddle like, ‘Who punched Lexie? What happened?’” Sides said. “We’re going to get her checked out, we’re going to make sure that everything’s OK.”

Hull returned to the Fever bench after the first quarter, still wearing her face mask. While Hull got into the game in the second quarter, Wallace started the second half. Wallace finished the game with 23 minutes and 13 points, while Hull played 16 minutes.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA: Indiana Fever takes down Minnesota Lynx for eighth win of season