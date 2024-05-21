Pine Grove hires Jake Walker as head girls basketball coach

Late last week, the Pine Grove girls basketball program tabbed a familiar face to lead the team.

The Panthers hired Jake Walker as their new coach on Friday. Walker had been a girls assistant coach from 2015-2023 and has been the head boys coach since 2015. He will continue to be the boys coach.

“This school has welcomed me and made me a part of it, and I just wanted to try to contribute and help out as best I could,” Walker said. “Try to give it a chance of coaching the girls and the boys next year.”

Walker led the Panther boys to the Class 2A state championship in 2022, which was their first since 1977. He was named the Daily Journal’s Boys Coach of the Year for his efforts. Walker spent six years at Falkner before coming to Pine Grove.

The first-year girls coach is excited about what he’ll have to work with next season.

“I like the group that they have. They’ve got a lot of young talent,” he said. “It’s a small group right now just kind of being here through the championships and through the good years, I guess you'd call it, wanting to build that back up.”

Those “good years” for the girls included four straight state championships from 2017-2020 under then-coach Katie Hobson. Now that he’s at the helm, Walker hopes that those years under Hobson help him to have sustained success.

“I learned a lot. I grew up a lot kind of seeing her and how she managed it and how she approached practices and games day to day,” he said. “Definitely I’ve patterned some of my coaching style from her and kind of seeing what it took as far as getting girls prepared.”

Walker understands the challenge of leading both the boys and girls teams at Pine Grove but feels ready for the task.

“I do put a lot on myself to get them prepared,” he said. “Hopefully I am able to give them enough time on both sides to make sure that we maintain the success that we've had in the last couple years.”

Walker replaces Roman Doty, who led the Panthers for one season before taking the girls job at New Albany. Pine Grove went 14-12 and reached the second round of the 1A tournament last season.