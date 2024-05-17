Advertisement

Pine Grove’s Christian, Ripley’s Kuhl voted Athletes of the Week

brendan farrell, northeast mississippi daily journal, tupelo
·1 min read

Pine Grove’s Anaston Christian and Ripley’s Hunter Kuhl have been voted Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.

Christian was 5 for 10 with an RBI at the plate in her last four games and scored the game-winning run in a 4-3 win over Stringer. She won with 49.3% of the vote, beating out Mantachie’s Allysa Gray and Corinth’s McKinley Moore.

Kuhl had a monster series in a sweep of South Pontotoc, going 4 for 6 with a home run and seven RBIs. Kuhl garnered 42.5% of the vote going up against Pine Grove’s Brittan Fryar and East Webster’s Carson Norwood.