Pine Grove’s Christian, Ripley’s Kuhl voted Athletes of the Week

Pine Grove’s Anaston Christian and Ripley’s Hunter Kuhl have been voted Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.

Christian was 5 for 10 with an RBI at the plate in her last four games and scored the game-winning run in a 4-3 win over Stringer. She won with 49.3% of the vote, beating out Mantachie’s Allysa Gray and Corinth’s McKinley Moore.

Kuhl had a monster series in a sweep of South Pontotoc, going 4 for 6 with a home run and seven RBIs. Kuhl garnered 42.5% of the vote going up against Pine Grove’s Brittan Fryar and East Webster’s Carson Norwood.