Pine Bush driver Lauren Tritton to race in Meadowlands Pace harness finals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Lauren Tritton is at it again.

After making history as the first female driver to not only race in, but win, the Battle of Lake Erie at Northfield Park in June, on Saturday the Pine Bush resident will become the first woman to drive in a Meadowlands Pace final.

Tritton reached the final of the Meadowlands’ signature race by driving Its A Me Mario, trained by her husband Shane, to a third-place finish behind Cannibal and Voukefalas in the first of last week’s two eliminations. The top five in each elim qualified for Saturday’s $668,000 race, the 47th edition of the classic for 3-year-old pacers.

Lauren Tritton of Pine Bush will make history, driving in Saturday's Meadowlands Pace. MARK HALL/USTA

“It’s just surreal that Shane and I could get a horse in this race,” said Tritton, a native of Australia who moved to the U.S. in 2020. “To be in these races is what we dreamed of before coming to America. To be in them is great.”

Tritton was a star in Australia, where she was the youngest driver to reach 500 wins and first female to win the Open Premiership, but upon arrival in America she mostly helped Shane with training. This year, though, she has driven in 80 races, winning 18.

Its A Me Mario, who rallied from seventh place in his elimination by pacing the fastest last quarter-mile (26-1/5 seconds) of any Meadowlands Pace finalist, will start Saturday from post eight and is 20-1 on the morning line. Confederate is the 6-5 favorite off his 1:47.3 elimination win last week.

“He’s been really sharp,” Tritton said about Its A Me Mario, who has nine top-three finishes in his career, including five wins. “I feel like this track will really suit him and the quick tempo doesn’t seem to worry him. When you ask him to go, he gives you everything he’s got. That’s all you want in a horse, really.

“We’re riding the wave. I know waves crash, so we’re riding the wave for as long as we can.”

Tritton is one of three local drivers in the Meadowlands Pace. Montgomery’s Jordan Stratton will drive Voukefalas and Campbell Hall’s Scott Zeron will be behind El Rey. Both horses finished second in their respective eliminations. Voukefalas, the New Jersey Sire Stakes champion, is the 7-2 second choice on the morning line. El Rey, who finished a half-length behind favorite Confederate last week, is next at 9-2.

The Meadowlands Pace is race 11 with an approximate 10:40 p.m. post time. It will be part of a 10 p.m.-midnight broadcast of Big M races on Fox Sports 1 as part of NYRA’s “America’s Day at the Races.''

