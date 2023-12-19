Pine Bluff's Courtney Crutchfield commits to Missouri over Arkansas football

Arkansas football lost out on its biggest remaining recruiting target, with a rival to the north winning the services of one of the country's best players.

Pine Bluff High School's Courtney Crutchfield committed to Missouri on Tuesday, spurning the in-state Razorbacks.

Crutchfield chose Missouri over Arkansas, Auburn and LSU. According to the 247sports.com composite rankings, Crutchfield is the No. 24 wide receiver in the country and the 143rd-ranked player overall.

Crutchfield was once an Arkansas commit, originally joining the class in April, but he backed off his pledge on Nov. 4 with the Hogs in the midst of their disastrous 2023 season.

Missing out on Crutchfield is a big hit to the Razorbacks, who currently hold the No. 29 recruiting class in the country. Six of the top-10 ranked recruits from Arkansas are leaving the state for their college careers.

Arkansas has two other wide receivers committed in this year's class. Ashton Bethel-Roman (Missouri City, Texas) is the 187th-ranked player in the country, while Bentonville High School's CJ Brown is No. 725.

The Hogs also have quality wide receivers coming back to Fayetteville in 2024. Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Isaiah Sategna are all set to return to Arkansas.

