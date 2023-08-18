Pinckney football: What to know about 2023 Pirates

PINCKNEY — Jason Carpenter doesn’t pull punches when asked about the low turnout for football at Pinckney.

“We’ve got some work ethic and accountability issues here at Pinckney we’re trying to correct,” the second-year coach said. “I’ve got to be the standard for that. We’re trying to build the numbers the right way, but we’ve got guys who work extremely hard and are accountable.”

There just aren’t many of them.

There are a total of only 42 football players at Pinckney, a number that will be split between the junior varsity and varsity teams. The Pirates don’t have a freshman team.

“Not everybody has the kind of work ethic or accountability we’re looking for with football players, but I’ll go to battle with these 42 guys,” Carpenter said.

At least two players who played big roles last season didn’t return. There are only eight seniors in the program, but improved numbers at the middle school level are encouraging.

“The future’s bright,” Carpenter said. “It’s just we’re going through this little dip in numbers.”

Following are some observations heading into Pinckney’s 2023 season:

Pinckney senior Hunter Weaver will start on the offensive and defensive lines in 2023.

Versatility required

With such low numbers, Pinckney players will be required to play multiple positions.

Senior Hunter Weaver is ready for the challenge. He is listed as an offensive and defensive lineman, but doesn’t like being pigeon-holed into playing one or two positions.

“I like to think of myself more as a football player than a position itself,” Weaver said. “I’m playing some linebacker, D-end, guard, center, wherever coach needs me. I played some halfback in middle school; I’ve played it all.”

Weaver also threw out the suggestion of catching some passes at tight end.

Nobody at Pinckney will be able to complain about playing time.

"Everybody's got an offensive position and everybody's got a defensive position," Carpenter said. "We're gonna rotate. Every guy with a black uniform on is going to play both sides of the ball. We're going to roll with about 21, 22 guys and they're all gonna play."

Senior Luke Marhofer hopes to continue a tradition of strong quarterback play at Pinckney.

The next one?

Through the highs and lows Pinckney has experienced over the years, the Pirates can always count on having a productive quarterback.

Eight different Pirate quarterbacks have thrown for at least 1,000 yards in the past 12 seasons, with six of them eclipsing 1,300 yards. Eight of Livingston County’s top 14 passing totals over that span belong to quarterbacks from Pinckney.

Senior Luke Marhofer hopes to be the next prolific signal caller for the Pirates. He showed promise in the first of his two starts last season, going 10-for-14 for 216 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Ypsilanti.

“I played wide receiver last year, so it’s a bit different,” Marhofer said. “But I had some reps last year, so I think I’ll be all right. Getting a feel for it is definitely good.”

After a big sophomore season, Pinckney receiver Nolan Carruthers will get more attention from opposing defenses in 2023.

Not-so-secret weapon

Nolan Carruthers was an unknown heading into last season, having never played a down of varsity football.

He quickly made his presence known with a big performance in his debut against Ann Arbor Skyline. He kept on going, finishing with a school-record 55 catches, good for 772 yards and seven touchdowns.

Carruthers won’t sneak up on anyone this season.

“We’re trying to get it into Nolan’s hands as much as possible, but everybody in our league knows that,” Carpenter said. “We’ve got to be creative.”

Carruthers hopes to eclipse last year’s numbers, but that’s not his primary focus.

“The main goal is to go to the state championship with my team,” he said.

Must-win opener?

It might seem like a stretch to call the first game a must win, but Thursday’s opener at Lake Fenton could be Pinckney’s most winnable game the first five weeks.

Lake Fenton, which went 3-6 last season, is the only team among Pinckney’s first five opponents who had a losing record in 2022. The next four teams were playoff qualifiers, with three of them winning a postseason game and the other being traditional SEC White power Chelsea.

The schedule gets easier toward the end (10-27 combined record last year), but the Pirates don’t want to enter that stretch 0-5. They won their opener last year before dropping five in a row and finishing 3-6.

2023 PINCKNEY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 24 — at Lake Fenton

Aug. 31 — Corunna

Sept. 8 — Chelsea

Sept. 15 — at Jackson

Sept. 22 — at Tecumseh

Sept. 29 — Ypsilanti

Oct. 6 — at Adrian

Oct. 13 — Richland Gull Lake

Oct. 20 — at Ann Arbor Pioneer

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on X @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Pinckney football: What to know about 2023 Pirates