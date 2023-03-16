Pinarello's redesigned e-road bike is 'lightest in class' and looks like a beefed up Dogma F

Pinarello Nytro Road e-road bike

Pinarello has redesigned its Nytro electric bike, which it says is designed to “perform just like a traditional road bike”.

Available in three road models, the flagship E9 has a claimed weight of just 11.4kg, making it the lightest pedal-assist, mid-drive e-bike on the market. For comparison, the first generation Nytro, released in 2017, weighed around 13kg. There are also E7 and E5 models.

Pinarello Nytro e-road bike being ridden on a mountain road

The Nytro E range also sees Pinarello aiming to break into the best electric gravel bike with three dirt-focused models, again named E9, E7 and E5, but distinguishable from the road offerings by their dedicated all-road geometry, generous tire clearance and use of SRAM’s 1x groupsets. There’s also a flat bar Nytro, aimed at commuters and equipped with fenders and lights.

Pinarello Nytro Gravel e-bike

Drawing on the Dogma F

In an effort to create an electric road bike that looks and rides like a regular 'analogue' offering, Pinarello has leaned heavily on its existing design philosophies. The result is not too dissimilar from the Dogma F, which is ridden by the Ineos Grenadiers at the WorldTour level and was recently piloted to victory at Strade Bianche by Tom Pidcock. Aesthetically, the Italian brand’s curvy tube shapes remain (albeit a little more angular), as does its asymmetrical design philosophy, with the left side of the frame designed to compensate for the greater force exerted by the drive on the right side.

Detail of Pinarello Nytro e-road bike showing front end and downtube

There are aerodynamic similarities, too due to the shape of the head tube, down tube and rear stays, as well as the use of Pinarello’s TiCr system, that integrates every hose and cable into the handlebars, helping to reduce drag. There’s also a re-designed seatpost clamp that’s apparently lighter and more aero, which on the e-road models holds a Dogma F seatpost (the e-gravel range uses a traditional round post making the bike compatible with a range of dropper posts).

Pinarello Nytro Gravel e-bike

The geometry aims to deliver the responsiveness of its traditional race bikes but adds in some additional comfort. As you might expect, this means a higher stack height and shorter reach, as well as slightly longer chainstays. On the gravel range these numbers are accentuated, as is the tire clearance which grows from 32mm featured on the road bike to a capacious 50mm.

Pinarello’s choice of frame material also remains consistent. It uses Toray T900 and T700 carbon fiber layups, as it does with regular road and gravel bikes. In the Nytro range both road and gravel E9 and E7 models get the stiffer T900, while the E5s use T700.

A new motor from TQ

Naturally, the use of Toray carbon helps the Nytro achieve its ‘lightest in class’ tag but it’s not the whole story. Pinarello have opted to design the new model around the TQ-HPR50 motor and battery (the previous edition used the bulkier Fazua Evation motor).

Detail of Pinarello Nytro e-road bike showing TQ motor

Naturally, the use of Toray carbon helps the Nytro achieve its ‘lightest in class’ tag but it’s not the whole story. Pinarello have opted to design the new model around the TQ-HPR50 motor and battery (the previous edition used the bulkier Fazua Evation motor). This system is used on a number of the best electric bikes already -Trek and BMC for example use it on the new Domane and Roadmachine e-road bikes. Combined with the TQ motor, which delivers 50 Nm of torque and 300 watts of peak power, and the 360Wh battery weighs just 3,900g - and this even includes the 2” display that’s integrated into the Nytro’s top tube.

Pinarello Nytro e-road bike display

Light and compact, Pinarello says that the mid-drive TQ also allows for a 135mm Q-factor - which further aids the ‘real cycling’ sensations that the brand is keen to champion with the Nytro. Similarly, the TQ has gained a reputation as being the quietest motor available, with sound easily drowned out by ambient wind noise. It achieves this thanks to the patented harmonic ping-ring transmission, which is also said to offer a smoother ride when compared to gear or belt drive systems.

Detail of Pinarello Nytro e-road bike

Pinarello likens it to “riding with a tail wind” and says that the natural ride feel is due in part to the positioning of the motor, which sits around the bottom bracket. In contrast rear hub motors can create a delay of sorts, which creates that ‘drive forward’ that feels alien to those used to pedalling under their own steam. The TQ system also uses a low gearing ratio and sensors that accurately measure the power input to create support that feels like it’s coming from the rider's legs rather than the motor.

All in all it should make for a bike that blends into its surroundings, whether it's a Sunday club run or a solo effort up a long alpine climb, rather than sticking out like the proverbial sore thumb.

Pinarello Nytro e-road bike in action

100km range and high end specs

As for battery life, Pinarello are quoting a range of “up to 100 km”, while a range extender can also be purchased to increase this number to 140km. The 160Wh extender “daisy chains" with the main battery to charge both at once, or can independently run the TQ motor but does add another 1kg to the bike’s overall weight.

Specifications for the road models sees the top-tier E9 equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Princeton Grit 4540 wheels and MOST finishing kit, while the E7 comes with Ultegra Di2 and MOST Ultrafast wheels. Meanwhile the ‘entry-level’ E5 is fitted with 105 Di2 and Fulcrum Racing 500 wheels. The initial release sees the E9 available in the US and European markets only.

Pinarello Nytro e-bike gravel edition with tire clearance up to 50mm

The Nytro gravel models use SRAM’s wireless AXS groupsets throughout, with the E9 equipped with Red, the E7 with Force and the E5 with Rival. All use the XPLR rear derailleurs, which work with a wide-range 1x12 cassette. The E9 gravel model is unavailable in both the US and the UK at the initial launch.

Last, but not least, the E5 flat bar model comes equipped with Shimano Deore 1x11 and a Shimano wheelset. Again, this won't be offered in the UK initially.

Pinarello Nytro e-bike all-road model with flat bars and fenders

Pinarello Nytro Pricing

Pricing for the Nytro Road E9 is $13,000 / 13,500 euros. The E7 retails at $9,800 / £8,700 / 9,900 euros, while the E5 costs $7,800 / £7,500 / 8,500 euros.

The E9 Gravel model retails at 13,000 euros. The E7 Gravel costs $8,800 / £7,900 / 9,000 euros, with the E5 priced at $7,800 / £6,900 / 8,000 euros.

As for the E5 All Road flat bar bike , that has a price tag of $6,000 / 7,300 euros.

For more information visit pinarello.com