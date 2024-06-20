New Pinarello Dogma F is Lighter but Places Higher Emphasis on Aerodynamics

Pinarello Dogma F

2024 is an Olympic year, and the Tour is about to start. Naturally, we’re seeing many new road products pop up just in time for a double-header in France. Pinarello is no different, today launching the fully updated Dogma F.

As Pinarello’s do-it-all race bike, the company proudly points out that this hasn’t changed. The Dogma has a now 22-year history of being the main race bike for Pinarello teams on flat stages, climbing stages, even cobbled classics. We’re starting to see more of that from other brands with similar reasoning – you don’t want to have to stress about what bike to ride for any given stage. Just get on your race bike, and go.

Pinarello Dogma F

Putting it out there immediately, the new Dogma F is lighter, but Pinarello states that the weight was not as important as the aerodynamics of the bike and rolling resistance. According to their research, improving the CdA (abbreviation for the coefficient of aerodynamic drag) by just 0.2% is the equivalent of saving 175g on the bike. Pinarello states they validated this theory by analyzing Geraint Thomas’ performance data from the 2022 Tour de France, measuring his energy output compared with potential aero savings.

Pinarello Dogma F

The result is a new (still asymmetric) frame where nearly every detail has been redesigned for marginal gains. Pinarello claims to have achieved their 0.2% CdA improvement target utilizing updated Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations followed by extensive time in the wind tunnel.

Highlights of the new aero improvements include a reduced thickness downtube that flows into a reduced-width head tube still with a ‘nose’ that was first introduced on the Dogma F8 in 2014. That nose has been redesigned with reduced volume and width, courtesy of a completely new proprietary headset.

Pinarello Dogma F headset

Pinarello Dogma F headtube

The headset is where things get interesting. To make the head tube narrower, the headset had to be redesigned, which meant the steerer had to be redesigned. Now, the new Onda fork uses an oval steerer that is oriented with the wider parts pointing to the sides of the bike. That provided more space in front of the steerer to allow the cables to be run in front, instead of on the sides, which is where the width reduction comes in. The steerer is also said to be an improvement in compliance and handling, with more compliance fore/aft, while maintaining stiffness for handling side to side.

Pinarello Dogma F bottom bracket

Moving down to the bottom bracket, the new “Aero-Keel” bottom bracket has been rotated by 3.5º to “create a keel shape that improves aerodynamic performance of the bottom bracket area by 1.2%.” More importantly, this new bottom bracket shape has allowed Pinarello to add more tire clearance, with the frame now comfortably clearing 700c x 30mm tires. According to Pinarello, this is the size tire the team wanted to run for cobbled races, so that’s what they got.

Pinarello Dogma F Onda fork

Pinarello Dogma F seat post

Additional aero improvements extend to the thru axles, now with shorter axles and nuts that are integrated into the carbon which allows for smooth surfaces on the outside of the fork. The rear gets the same treatment with the derailleur hanger integrated in a similar manner – no UDH here.

Other changes to the bike include a new, slimmer Onda fork with the mentioned oval steerer, but also a 47mm rake which claims to improve handling and speed on descents. All frame sizes will include this 47mm rake. The seatpost clamp has also been updated to make it lighter and cleaner. Now fully integrated into the seat tube, the clamp looks better, but more importantly, will be better protected from dust and sweat.

Pinarello Dogma F talon fast

Up front, there’s also a new Talon Fast integrated cockpit with a 7º flare to the drops and a 7 or 4º inward bend depending on the size. The bar is said to be more aerodynamic and allows for a more natural riding position.

Pinarello Dogma F

While Pinarello claims to have hit their 0.2% CdA improvement target, they also managed to reduce the frame weight by 108g from the previous edition. For complete builds, that works out to 6.63-6.88kg (14.62 – 15.17 lbs) for a 53cm without pedals or bottles depending on the build. Not only is the frame lighter, but it’s also stiffer thanks to the use of a new M40X carbon fiber from Torayca.

Pinarello Dogma F

Pinarello Dogma F

Complete builds will be offered in Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, the new SRAM RED AXS, or Campagnolo Super Record Wireless. Frames will be offered in 11 sizes from 43 to 62cm. When it comes to paint, you will have six stock choices including three with their new Luxter paint which changes color depending on the angle. Pricing for complete bikes starts at $14,500 and framsets with fork and seat post start at $6,950.

Pinarello Dogma F

pinarello.com

