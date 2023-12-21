Pilots sail past Phoenix on Kids Day, 101-82

Dec. 20—Cumberland hosted the elementary school kids of Lebanon at Monday's contest as the Phoenix created an unusually loud atmosphere at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court, but it was the Bethel Pilots who got it done defeating the Phoenix 101-82.

The Lebanon Special Schools District students didn't seem to mind the loss. They enjoyed the show the Pilots and Phoenix put on. Afterward, CU players went into the stands to high-five the kids and they and the coaches went down the line greeting the students.

Bethel (10-2) played a nearly perfect basketball game shooting just shy of 70% from the field with nine 3-pointers. The Pilots dominated the paint taking advantage of their size scoring 56 points in the lane.

The stars shined for Bethel led by Drew Lutz. The senior went 13-of-18 from the field for 30 points and added seven rebounds and four assists. The two starting posts for the Pilots combined to go 18-of-20 from the field as Preston Phillips scored 19 points and James Anderson added 18. Clay Hilliard scored 13 off the bench for the final Pilot in double-figures.

Cumberland (4-9) had just three turnovers and had five players in double-figures which is typically a pretty good recipe for success, but not this afternoon. The Phoenix shot 40.8% from the field and added nine triples. Cumberland had itsbest game of the season from the charity stripe 11-of-13.

Doyel Cockrill III finished with a team-high 19 points of 8-of-19 shooting. Keyshawn Robinson went 6-of-10 and added six rebounds for 17 points. Jaheim Berry scored 16 points off the bench with four threes. Demarius Boyd and Triston Conger each added 11 points. Matthew Stokes had a game-high eight rebounds.

Boyd got the Phoenix going quickly as he scored the first five points of the game for Cumberland. The Pilots and Cumberland swapped 4-0 spurts to put Cumberland up by five, 9-4, after the first three minutes.

After that Lutz went to work for Bethel. He sparked a 10-2 run after back-to-back baskets to begin the run. The Pilots grabbed the lead at 14-11 in just two minutes of play time.

Cockrill stopped the bleeding with a baseline floater and after a stop Conger went down the floor and made a layup for the lead.

After that the Pilots got a tip-in to go from Anderson and then Lutz came down and drilled a 3 before adding another from the free-throw line a possession later to complete a 6-0 run and give Bethel a 20-15 lead at the media timeout.

Berry buried back-to-back threes to reclaim a one-point lead at 21-20. From that point both sides swapped points to a Bethel 29-27 lead before Robinson drained a three to put Cumberland up by two with eight minutes left in the half.

Trailing 39-36 with three minutes left, Bethel created some separation with a 12-2 run to close the half.

Cumberland chipped away at the lead at the start of the second half as Stokes scored after an offensive rebound in the paint and Conger converted an and one, but after the 5-0 spurt, Bethel scored on three straight possessions to get back up by 14, 57-43.

The Pilots extended their lead to 18 leading 73-55 with 13 minutes left before Robinson scored the next five points on a triple and two free throws. Cockrill added a layup to get within 11 on a 7-0 run, but the Pilots went to their posts to end the spurt with back-to-back baskets to get back up by 15, 77-62 with 10 minutes to go.

The Pilots pushed the lead out to 25 up 99-74 with three minutes to play. Cumberland would end the game on a 8-2 run for the final score of 101-82.

This was the final game of the calendar year for the Phoenix as they will be off through the new year and return to action on the road Jan. 5 at Central Baptist in Arkansas.