Pilots ground Ducks to a screeching halt in huge road loss

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team needs to stop scheduling WCC teams.

Santa Clara defeated the Ducks 89-50 a couple of weeks ago and now it was Portland’s turn. But at least this didn’t occur in front of the Duck faithful inside Matthew Knight Arena.

The Pilots went on a 13-0 run early in the game and it never got better for Oregon in the 91-60 loss in Portland’s Chiles Center. The Ducks dropped to 4-2 overall, while Portland reached the .500 mark at 4-4 in the young season.

It was a half made from nightmares for the Ducks in the first 20 minutes as the Pilots took a commanding 46-18 lead and the game was effectively over. Oregon was just 6-of-36 from the field (16.7 percent) and it turned the ball over a grand total of 14 times in that devastating half of basketball.

While nothing was going right for the visitors, the home Pilots were shooting a bit better from the floor. Portland shot 16-of-38 (42 percent) from the field and 6-of-15 from the three-point line in the first half.

Unfortunately, Oregon couldn’t even get some morale points in the second half. While the game didn’t get worse, it wasn’t exactly a historic comeback. Portland still managed to outscore the Ducks 45-42 in the second half.

Grace VanSlooten led the Ducks with 15 points and 16 rebounds, while Sofia Bell nailed four treys for her 12 points.

Now the Ducks have to shake off the bad loss and prepare for Baylor, which comes to MKA on Sunday for a 1 pm tip that is scheduled to be televised on Fox Sports 1.

