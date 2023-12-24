Pilot Corp. disputes Berkshire Hathway's characterization of Jimmy Haslam's testimony

On Thursday, lawyers for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway suggested in open court that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted in recent sworn testimony that he tried to bribe Pilot Corporation executives to inflate the value of the company and, in turn, boost the amount Haslam would receive from Berkshire for the remaining 20 percent of the company.

In response to PFT's item based on the Associated Press account of the hearing, a Pilot spokesperson provided a statement to PFT.

“Pilot continues to deny the false allegations in Berkshire’s counterclaims," the spokesperson said. "The assertion of Berkshire’s counsel at Thursday’s court hearing that Mr. Haslam admitted Berkshire’s baseless allegations in his deposition is a gross mischaracterization of Mr. Haslam’s testimony.”

We've asked for a transcript of the testimony and a transcript of the hearing. If/when we get the materials, we'll try to sort it all out.