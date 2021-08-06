Pillsbury’s New Mini Pizza Crusts Are The Easiest Way To Make A Homemade Slice

When Pillsbury releases a new product, it typically falls into the sweets category, like its Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough. Once in a while, the brand goes the savory route, like with its Pull-Apart Kits. It’s going that direction again with its new Mini Pizza Crusts.

We all know that most of the time, a fresh pizza is better than a frozen one. However, making the dough or rolling out a premade one isn’t always ideal. Pillsbury is taking away those issues with the new mini crusts. All you have to do is separate the eight 6-inch rounds and place them on a baking sheet. Then, it’s just a matter of topping them with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, or whatever toppings you’d like.

Once you’re ready to throw these in the oven at 375 degrees, just leave them in there for 12 to 16 minutes — or until the bottoms are deep golden brown and the cheese is bubbly — and you’ll have a little tiny pie that just might battle your local pizzeria. Plus, they’re a whole lot cheaper, and you know you’ll be getting exactly what you want.

You can find the customizable Pillsbury Mini Pizza Crusts rolling out in stores now for $3.12 per eight-count container, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products. Pizza night, are you here yet?

