Pillow Fight Championship TV Rights Snapped Up By Sean Perry’s 2500 Media

In a world where live sports remain television’s cash cow, could competitive pillow fighting be the next big thing?

Sean Perry and his 2500 Media banner certainly think so.

The company has secured the television rights to the Pillow Fight Championship, which was founded in 2021 by Steve Williams.

Pillow Fight Championship is the world’s first professional pillow fighting league featuring professional fighters engaging in pillow combat.

Last year, the competition aired on ESPN2 and the organizers have also organized pay-per-view events.

The pillow fighters come from various Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and athletic background including former NCAA Division I Athletes and current and former UFC combatants.

It comes 10 months after Perry signed a deal with Craig Piligian’s Pilgrim Media, which is now part of Lionsgate Alternative Television.

Piligian was also involved in another relatively new fighting competition – Power Slap. Piligian was one of the founders of Power Slap alongside UFC President Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta, a controversial competition that featured in Power Slap: Road to the Title, which ran for one season on TBS.

“Following the great legacy of my TV partners Lionsgate Alternative Television and Craig Piligian, who were first movers with the UFC and Power Slap, we are thrilled to have secured these PFC rights in a competitive situation. What Steve Williams and Stephen Appel have brought to life is amazing already, but only the beginning. Much more to come in the months ahead as we assist in growing PFC around the world,” said Perry.

2500 Media is repped by WME and Ziffren Law.

