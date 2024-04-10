Pili, Schumacher earn Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Directors Awards

Apr. 9—Alissa Pili and Gus Schumacher were named Pride of Alaska winners for the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Directors Awards on Tuesday.

Pili and Schumacher were joined by Emily Robinson and PJ Foy, the winners in the girls and boys categories for the Pride of Alaska award.

Schumacher, a 23-year-old from Anchorage, starred on the World Cup scene, becoming the first American man to win a World Cup distance race since 1983.

Pili, a former Dimond standout and senior at the University of Utah, was an All-American and returned to Anchorage in November to compete in the Great Alaska Shootout.

Robinson, a musher from Nenana, won a third straight Junior Iditarod crown and also beat a competitive field to take the Knik 200.

Foy, a Juneau swimmer, broke a pair of his own records at the state championships in the fall swimming for Thunder Mountain.

Aside from the four Pride of Alaska winners, three other awards were announced Tuesday.

Anchorage's Doug Keil earned the Joe Floyd Award, given for significant contribution to Alaska sports. Keil became Alaska's first Paralympian in 1980 and founded Challenge Alaska more than 40 years ago.

UAA's Tyson Gilbert was the adult winner of the Trajan Langdon Award, given for exhibiting leadership, integrity and sportsmanship. He overcame open-heart surgery and a torn Achilles tendon to lead the Seawolves to the NCAA DII Basketball Tournament for the first time in 12 years.

The Trajan Langdon Award's youth winners was the Petersburg High School boys basketball team. The Vikings won the Class 2A state championship last month.

"The process for arriving at our winners is rigorous," Alaska Sports Hall of Fame executive director Harlow Robinson said in a statement. "We work hard to solicit nominations from across the state and we're always faced with difficult decisions because there are so many deserving athletes."

The winners will be honored April 30 at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Anchorage Museum, where they'll be honored alongside the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024, which was announced late last year. The class includes musher Dallas Seavey, runner Allie Ostrander, Special Olympics athlete Bobby Hill and Scott Gomez's 2000 NHL Rookie-of-the-Year award.

Pride of Alaska Award

Girls

Winner

Emily Robinson, Nenana, musher

Other finalists

Emma Beck, Kenai, volleyball

Mai Mateaki, Dimond, soccer and flag football

Other nominees

Ourea Busk, Unalakleet, track and cross country

Nadia Chernich, Delta/Fairbanks, softball and baseball

Hallie Clark, Colony, basketball

Layla Hays, Wasilla, basketball

Caylin Jones, Chugiak, hockey

Clare Mullin, Sitka, track and cross country

Olivia Soderstrom, Service, skiing

Boys

Winner

PJ Foy, Juneau, swimming

Other finalists

Colton Paul, Kipnuk, Native sports

Uatahouse Tu'ifua, Utqiagvik, football and wrestling

Other nominees

Murphy Kimball, West Anchorage, skiing

Liam Lierman, Eagle River, baseball

Coby Marvin, Palmer, mountain running

Fischer Adams, Palmer, cross country

Aaron Concepcion, South Anchorage, wrestling and football

Johnny Figgins, Colony, soccer and football

Muhammad Subally, East Anchorage, basketball

Mac Swanson, Anchorage, hockey

AJ Szewczyk, Eagle River, track

Women

Winner

Alissa Pili, Anchorage, basketball

Other finalists

Lydia Jacoby, Seward, swimming

Christy Marvin, Palmer, mountain running

Other nominees

Rosie Brennan, Anchorage, cross-country skiing

Jordyn Bruce, Eagle River, heptathlon

Ava Earl, Girdwood, track/cross country

Meg Inokuma, Palmer, mountain running

Kendall Kramer, Fairbanks, cross-country running and skiing

Mikayla Lantto, Wasilla, hockey

Allie Ostrander, Soldotna, cross-country running and track

Men

Winner

Gus Schumacher, Anchorage, skiing

Other finalists

Dallas Seavey, mushing

Jeremy Swayman, hockey

Other nominees

Andrew Kurka, Palmer para skiing

Isaiah Moses, Anchorage basketball

Brandon Pili, Anchorage football

Santiago Prosser, Anchorage track and cross-country running

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Anchorage football

Isaac Updike, Ketchikan track

Spencer Woods, Shungnak wrestling

Trajan Langdon Award

Youth

Winner

Petersburg Vikings basketball team

Other finalists

Fairbanks high school ski teams

Manusiu Muti, Utqiagvik wrestler

Winner

Tyson Gilbert, UAA basketball

Other nominees

Matt Failor, Willow, mushing

Oliver and Wilson Hoogendorn, Nome, adventurers

Joe Floyd Award

Winner

Doug Keil, Challenge Alaska founder

Other finalists

John Lindquist, Kodiak swim coach

Dick Shellhorn, Cordova official and broadcaster

Other nominees

Roman Dial, Anchorage, wilderness adventurer, educator

Rafael Echavarria, Anchorage track coach

Christa Hayes, Mat-Su PE teacher

Michelle Lackey Maynor, Alaska Raceway Park owner

Anne Thomas, Mat-Su store owner and event organizer

