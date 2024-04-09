PikeView's Josh Wyatt earns 200th coaching win; son lends a hand

Apr. 9—GLEN DANIEL — PikeView head coach Josh Wyatt picked up his 200th career coaching victory on Monday and his son helped to pitch him into it.

Panthers freshman Landon Wyatt went the distance as PikeView hammered out 11 hits on its way to a 16-4 win at Liberty-Raleigh.

The younger Wyatt struck out five and walked three over the abbreviated five-inning game, allowing five hits. He also helped the cause at the plate, finishing with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Jared Vestal went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Panthers while Drew Damewood went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Eli Hilling had a double and three RBIs.

Richlands 12, Tazewell 6

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — The Blue Tornado baseball team exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, going on to claim victory over the visiting Bulldogs in a Southwest District baseball clash at Southwest Community College, on Monday.

A two-run home run by Ben Hale in the fifth inning breathed life into Richlands, which had trailed 6-1 up until that point.

Hale finished with three hits and three RBIs, also pitching 3 2-3 innings of relief to seal the victory.

Max Herndon and Parker Spencer lent big RBI hits to the late comeback rally. Bradley Fuller had a breakout game with a pair of hits and a pair of runs scored.

Luke Childress had two hits and two RBIs for Tazewell. Tyler Hash also had a pair of RBIs for the Bulldogs while Tre Blankenship added a two-RBI double.

Softball

Bluefield 12, Graham 0

BLUEFIELD, Va. — Abby Richlardson went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and the Lady Beavers rolled to a lopsided victory in Moday's state line batle at Graham High School.

Madison Lawson went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Taylor Mabry went 3-for-3 amd stole two bases.

Isabella Smith picked up the victory, striking out 13 en route to the win.

Jillian Boothe, Mykah Gregory and Abigail Milam each collected a hit for the G-Girls.

The Lady Beavers are slated to travel to PikeView today.

Princeton 4, James Monroe 2

PRINCETON — Hayden Jones and Emma Johnson combined for 13 strikeouts and the Lady Tigers corralled the visiting Lady Mavericks on Monday.

Abby Jenkins, Johnson and Cora Thornton each cranked home runs for Princeton. Johnson finished with two hits on the day.

Bryleigh Thomas wemt 2-for-4 to lead the James Monroe lineup.