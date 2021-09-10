PikeView sidelined, Montcalm traveling

Sep. 10—GARDNER — PikeView High School's football game with Liberty-Raleigh was originally scheduled for Friday, but it got pushed back to Saturday.

Now it's been pushed back to who-knows-when.

"It's been rough over in Raleigh County and we also got ourselves caught up in the COVID [protocols] so we all just decided to cancel Saturday's game," said Panthers head football coach Jason Spears.

As of Thursday evening, Princeton's game with Oak Hill was still a green light. But a lot of other Friday pairings in the region have evidently fallen by the wayside due to COVID protocols

"Bluefield's not playing, we just saw where Summers County and Shady aren't playing. Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail. So many games right now are getting cancelled I don't even know who's playing," said Spears, who was considering scouting tonight's Westside-Man game — providing it happens.

The Panthers are slated to face the Renegades next Friday. The Liberty game has yet to be rescheduled, but Spears hopes get that sorted out soon.

PikeView (0-2) has so far played Summers and Van. Coronavirus protocols limited PikeView's practice time prior to the Bulldogs game.

"We didn't practice at all against Van. We did a quick walk-through Friday because we were allowed to return on Friday and then we played Friday night. That's all the practice we got against them. This week, we started off with practice and it all came to a screeching halt today. One of our kids tested positive and we got shut down again," Spears said.

"Hopefully we can make up the game against Liberty. I have a feeling if this continues, we're going to end up playing a lot of games on Mondays and Fridays," Spears said.

All the external issues have complicated the already challenging football situation for Spears, whose team is blessed with one of the region's top individual athletes in wide receiver Dylan Blake, whose presence has inspired a number of other kids on the roster to rally around him. The Panthers have a lot of potential to be much more competitive than they've so far appeared. But it takes a lot of reps to adjust and iron out the innovations — and so far, reps are what PikeView has been denied by the circumstances.

"We have one of the best all-around athletes and we have a lot of people who are stepping up. You're seeing good things from people like Peyton Greer on offense ... and Chris Harmon on defense ... you feel like 'we're getting there ... we're getting there.' If we could actually get to the point where we're actually playing, that could result in a turnaround for our season," Spears said.

If the Panthers are tested and the results come back negative by Monday, they could be back in action by Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Mercer County, Montcalm (1-1) remains good to go for their road trip to Paden City (1-1) tonight. The Wildcats beat Hancock, Md. 58-0 last week. The Generals opened with a 74-0 win over Hundred and last week fell 52-6 to Twin Valley, Va.

Last fall the Generals were one of a minority of WVSSAC football programs that managed to play a full 10-game regular season slate.