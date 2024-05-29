Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo tickets on sale now

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Tickets are on sale for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo happening Tuesday, July 9 through Saturday, July 13 at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The top ProRodeo riders from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are coming to Colorado Springs, competing for over $1 million in payouts.

The performances start with the Pikes Peak or Bust Range Rider Pivots and Pikes Peak Rangerettes drill teams, followed by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit. Other events include:

Bareback riding

Breakaway roping

Steer wrestling

Team roping

Saddle Bronc riding

Tie-down roping

Barrel racing

Bull riding

And the fan-favorite Mutton Bustin’.

After the show, guests can head to the Coors Roadhouse Saloon for live music and dancing.

Grounds open at 10 a.m., and those who arrive early for the matinee performances at 4 p.m. can not only avoid the crowds fighting for parking at peak hours but there is plenty to do before the Rodeo, with a range of vendors offering Western wear, hats toys, souvenirs, food, and drink. Kids can be entertained by a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, old west gunfighters, goat roping, and mutton-bustin’ preliminaries.

Those wishing to attend should buy tickets now before they sell out at the PikesPeakorBust.org website.

The Norris Penrose Event Center, where the rodeo is taking place, is located at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. For more information, go to the website listed above.

