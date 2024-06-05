Pikes Peak APEX: Mountain bike race impacts local trails

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak APEX, a three-day mountain bike challenge in the Pikes Peak Region, will take place on Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9, and will impact multiple locations.

The Pikes Peak APEX, a project of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, will feature more than 200 cyclists. The event is a fundraiser for the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) Trail Stewardship Fund, which puts its proceeds back into local trails.

Members of the public can expect the following impacts during the race:

Friday, June 7 – Palmer Park

All paved roads and park trails in Palmer Park will be closed until 5 p.m. on Friday. For those interested in participating in this single-day event, onsite signup will be available during packet pickup. For more details, click here.

Sunday, June 9 – North Cheyenne Cañon

North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road at Tunnel One will be closed to all traffic from 5 a.m. until noon on Sunday, June 9. Multiple trails throughout North Cheyenne Cañon will be impacted by the event. Check out this link.

Those who are in the area and are not participants should use caution, and if not spectating, should consider avoiding the areas during the race. All racing will conclude by 5 p.m.

The following are the recommended trail alternatives:

Ute Valley Park

Pulpit Rock

High Chaparral Open Space

Sondermann Park

Stratton Open Space

Red Rock Canyon Open Space

The community is invited to the Pikes Peak APEX Rider After-Party on Sunday, June 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for live music, an award ceremony, food, and drinks.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.