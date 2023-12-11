Pike Road Four-star Malik Blocton officially signs to Auburn Football 2024 recruiting class

With the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game this weekend, Pike Road four-star defensive lineman Malik Blocton made it official signing with Auburn Football in the 2024 recruiting class. Blocton first announced his commitment to the Tigers back in July.

Early signing day doesn’t officially kickoff until Dec. 20. However, Blocton will be traveling to Hattiesburg, Miss. to participate in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.

The 6-foot-4 275-pound Blocton finished his senior season with 115 tackles, 15 sacks and 31 tackles for loss. He led the Pike Road senior class to 43 wins in four years and a 2021 State championship victory. In 2023 he helped Pike Road to the semifinal round of the AHSAA playoffs.

Malik Blocton signs to play football for Auburn University at Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Ala., on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Blocton is the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris, who finished third among SEC defensive linemen in sacks. Harris was named to the 2023 AP All-SEC team.

Blocton rated as a top 20 defensive recruit in the state, and will be joining a loaded 2024 Tigers defensive recruiting class with: four-star Demarcus Riddick, four-star Jamonta Waller, four-star Joseph Phillips, four-star A'mon Lane, four-star D'Angelo Barber, three-star Laquan Robinson, three-star Jaylyn Crawford, three-star Tj Lindsey, three-star Kensley Faustin, three-star Kaleb Harris, and three-star Dimitry Nicolas.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Four-star DL Malik Blocton officially signs to Auburn Football